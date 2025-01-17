30-Minute Spicy Swede Soup With Ginger

Romy London’s spicy swede and ginger soup is a cozy dish packed with flavor and warmth. Swede, also known as rutabaga, is a root vegetable with a slightly sweet, earthy taste. It’s a versatile and nutritious ingredient, rich in vitamin C and fiber. The addition of fresh ginger not only adds a spicy kick but also offers anti-inflammatory and digestion-boosting benefits, making this soup a perfect choice for the colder months.

The soup combines simple ingredients like swede, carrots, potatoes, celery, and onion, simmered with vegetable stock and blended until smooth. The ginger shines through, giving the soup a warming depth that complements the natural sweetness of the vegetables. It’s topped with dairy-free yogurt and chili flakes for extra creaminess and spice, but you can add croutons or chili tempeh for a more filling meal.

This hearty soup is quick and easy to make, perfect for a midweek dinner or meal prep. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge or frozen for later, making it a convenient option for busy days. Serve it with crusty bread, and you’ve got a vegan meal that’s wholesome, flavorful, and perfect for sharing.

Spicy swede soup with ginger

This ginger and swede soup is a speedy weeknight meal perfect for cold evenings when you want a comforting dish. It takes only 30 minutes to make and is really easy to prepare. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 brown onion chopped

1 garlic clove peeled

2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

2 stalks celery

3 medium-size white potatoes

3 large carrots

1 large swede

1 1- inch piece fresh ginger

2 vegetable stock cubes bouillon cubes

600-800 ml water

Salt and pepper to taste To serve Dairy-free yogurt

Chili flakes Instructions To a large saucepan over medium heat, add a little olive oil. Roughly chop the onion and garlic and add then to the pan.

Peel the potatoes, carrots and swede and cube them. Chop up the celery and add the veg to the saucepan.

Peel and roughly cut up the piece of ginger and add to the saucepan alongside the vegetable stock cubes and water. Cook everything for about 20 minutes or until all the veg are softened.

Transfer the soup to a blender and blend for 3-4 minutes or until smooth. Keep the soup warm in the stove until ready to serve.

Serve with dairy-free yogurt & chili flakes (+ optional chili tempeh chunks or croutons).

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. Find the original recipe here.

