How To Make This Vegan Bean And Swiss Chard Stew

This hearty vegan bean and Swiss chard stew is a nutrient-dense option for incorporating more veggies into your diet. Featuring kidney beans and borlotti beans, this stew is packed with protein and fiber, making it both satisfying and wholesome. Swiss chard adds a boost of vitamins and minerals, while leek provides a subtle, savory depth.

The stew is seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices, including curry powder, smoked paprika, oregano, and garlic granules, for a rich and layered flavor profile. A hint of maple syrup balances the heat from chili flakes, creating a tasty combination of sweet and spicy. This dish is ideal for those looking to explore more plant-based meal options while enjoying a flavorful, comforting bowl of stew.

Bean and swiss chard stew

This delicious, hearty, and quick stew with borlotti beans, red kidney beans, and Swiss chard is packed with protein and easy to make. The two different types of beans, complement each other perfectly, so make sure to include them! No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 1 onion

1 leek

2 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp olive oil

80 g of Swiss chard, chopped

1 tbsp of each tomato paste and soy sauce

1 vegetable stock

1/2 tsp of each chilli flakes, curry powder, smoked paprika, oregano and garlic granules

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp tomato passata

240 g borlotti beans, (drained weight), drained and washed

240 g red kidney beans (drained weight), drained and washed

1 tbsp maple syrup Instructions Chop the onion and leek and grade the garlic.

In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add the oil, onions, and leek and sauté until translucent.

Add the grated garlic and sauté for another minute. Add the tomato paste, soy sauce, vegetable stock, all the spices and sauté for a minute. Add a splash of water to deglaze the pan.

Add the tomato passata, both types of beans, and 400ml of boiling water. Stir, bring to boil, lower the heat to medium, cover and let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Add the chard, stir and cook for additional 10 minutes.

Finish with the maple syrup and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

Serve with basmati rice, quinoa or brown rice.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

