X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Pumpkin And Red Lentil Curry

This vegan pumpkin curry is the ultimate October recipe

By

2 Minutes Read

A bowl of vegan pumpkin and lentil curry This curry recipe is a great way to use up leftover pumpkin - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Around 18,000 tonnes of pumpkin are thrown away each year, meaning Halloween is a significant contributor to food waste. If you’re looking for a way to put some of your pumpkin to good use this year, why not make this nutritious and high-protein pumpkin and red lentil curry?

Read more: 9 Vegan Lunches To Make In October

It comes from Natlicious Food, and features ingredients like plant-based mince, chili, and lots of spices alongside the pumpkin and red lentils. The creaminess of the pumpkin pairs perfectly with the earthiness of the lentils, creating a highly satisfying dish.

Pumpkin is a nutrient-dense food known for its numerous health benefits. It’s a rich source of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that the body converts into vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining healthy vision, supporting immune function, and promoting skin health. Pumpkin is also high in fiber, aiding in digestive health and helping to regulate blood sugar levels.

Read more: 6 Spooky Vegan Halloween Recipes

Pumpkin and red lentil curry

Cozy up with this comforting pumpkin and red lentil curry. Bursting with vibrant flavours and packed with plant-based protein, this dish is the perfect autumnal treat. The creamy pumpkin pairs beautifully with the earthy lentils, creating a hearty and satisfying meal that's sure to warm you from the inside out.
A bowl of vegan pumpkin and lentil curry
No ratings yet
Duration45 minutes
Cook Time45 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 300 g plant-based mince
  • 1 onion
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 red chili
  • 1 tsp of each turmeric, curry and oregano
  • 1/2 tsp of each garlic and cumin
  • 300 g pumpkin
  • 1 tsp tomato paste
  • 150 g red lentils
  • 550 ml veggie stock
Serve with
  • Basmati rice
  • Plant-based yogurt
  • Sliced red chilis and spring onions

Instructions

  • In a wide pan (or wok) that has a lid, add the oil, crumble the mince and sauté for 4-5 minutes on a medium heat, stirring occasionally.
  • Then add the chopped onions and sauté for 3-4 minutes.
  • Add the minced garlic, sliced chili and spices and sauté for a couple of minutes, before you add the pumpkin.
  • Sauté the pumpkin for 3-4 minutes, then add the tomato paste, stir through and cook for a minute or two.
  • Then add the washed and rinsed red lentils, along with the veggie stock, lower the heat, cover and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Check that the pumpkin is cooked, and adjust the seasoning to your preference.
  • Serve with rice and plant-based yogurt.

Read more: M&S Unveils Vegan Halloween Party Food

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Tagged

dinner

gluten free

halloween

high protein

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

More by Natali Eleftheriou

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active