Around 18,000 tonnes of pumpkin are thrown away each year, meaning Halloween is a significant contributor to food waste. If you’re looking for a way to put some of your pumpkin to good use this year, why not make this nutritious and high-protein pumpkin and red lentil curry?

It comes from Natlicious Food, and features ingredients like plant-based mince, chili, and lots of spices alongside the pumpkin and red lentils. The creaminess of the pumpkin pairs perfectly with the earthiness of the lentils, creating a highly satisfying dish.

Pumpkin is a nutrient-dense food known for its numerous health benefits. It’s a rich source of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that the body converts into vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining healthy vision, supporting immune function, and promoting skin health. Pumpkin is also high in fiber, aiding in digestive health and helping to regulate blood sugar levels.

Pumpkin and red lentil curry

Cozy up with this comforting pumpkin and red lentil curry. Bursting with vibrant flavours and packed with plant-based protein, this dish is the perfect autumnal treat. The creamy pumpkin pairs beautifully with the earthy lentils, creating a hearty and satisfying meal that's sure to warm you from the inside out. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 3 tbsp olive oil

300 g plant-based mince

1 onion

Salt and pepper

2 cloves of garlic

1 red chili

1 tsp of each turmeric, curry and oregano

1/2 tsp of each garlic and cumin

300 g pumpkin

1 tsp tomato paste

150 g red lentils

550 ml veggie stock Serve with Basmati rice

Plant-based yogurt

Sliced red chilis and spring onions Instructions In a wide pan (or wok) that has a lid, add the oil, crumble the mince and sauté for 4-5 minutes on a medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Then add the chopped onions and sauté for 3-4 minutes.

Add the minced garlic, sliced chili and spices and sauté for a couple of minutes, before you add the pumpkin.

Sauté the pumpkin for 3-4 minutes, then add the tomato paste, stir through and cook for a minute or two.

Then add the washed and rinsed red lentils, along with the veggie stock, lower the heat, cover and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Check that the pumpkin is cooked, and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

Serve with rice and plant-based yogurt.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.