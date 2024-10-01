How To Make This Vegan Vegetable Korma

Need something quick and easy for dinner tonight? Make this vegan vegetable korma for a flavorful and gluten-free weeknight meal. It’s a simple curry with endless possibilities for variation. Start with the base, then make it your own with seasonal veggies and plant proteins like chickpeas or tofu. The creamy coconut milk and fragrant spices blend together beautifully for a rich, comforting dish.

Read more: 5 Comforting Dhal Recipes

Expect a velvety texture that pairs well with rice, vegan naan, or even quinoa. The coconut milk adds a creaminess, while the spices — coriander, cumin, cardamom, and turmeric — infuse it with warm, earthy flavors. Fresh veggies like courgette, peppers, green beans, and spinach make it nutritious, while mango chutney adds a touch of sweetness. It’s perfect for customizing to your taste and making the most of what’s in season.

If you didn’t know, a korma is a mildly spiced curry known for its rich, creamy sauce. Traditionally, it’s made with yogurt, cream, or coconut milk for its signature smooth texture. The dish often features ground nuts, like almonds or cashews, to enhance its creaminess and add depth.

This recipe comes from V for Life, a UK charity working on behalf of older vegans and vegetarians. You can find this dish in the charity’s all-vegan recipe calendar.

Read more: 5 Creative Courgette Recipes

Vegetable korma

Enrich this vegetable korma with seasonal vegetables like butternut, pumpkin, carrots, or even broccoli to get good nutrients in while enjoying fall flavors. This recipe serves four and is easy to add protein like chickpeas or tofu to. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 large onion finely chopped

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 large cloves of garlic crushed

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger grated

1 heaped tsp each of ground cardamom, coriander, cumin and turmeric

75 g ground almonds

2 peppers

175 g green beans

400 ml tin of coconut milk

2 tsp mango chutney

100 ml water

½ vegetable stock cube

1 courgette

100 g frozen spinach

Salt to taste Instructions Cut the vegetables into bite-sized pieces and set aside.

Sauté the onion over a medium heat until it begins to soften.

Add the garlic, grated ginger, dried spices and ground almonds.

Stir well for a minute until the spices are fragrant.

Add the peppers and green beans, together with the coconut cream, mango chutney, water and stock cube.

Bring to a simmer for 8–10 minutes and stir occasionally.

Add the courgette and frozen spinach and simmer for a further 5–7 minutes until the vegetables are cooked through.

Season to taste with salt.

You can find more information about the charity at Vforlife.org.uk.

Read more: 30 Fall Recipes To Warm Up Your Evenings