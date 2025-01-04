This Mini Brownie Tart Is Gluten-Free And Vegan

This mini brownie tart is a dream for chocolate lovers. Made with black beans and swirled with peanut-almond cream, it’s a gluten-free treat that’s moist, rich, and entirely flourless. The combination of vegan chocolate, unsweetened cocoa, and nut butters creates a perfectly indulgent dessert.

The recipe comes from Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer’s cookbook Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving. Using black beans instead of flour makes this tart gluten-free while adding fiber and plant protein. The peanut and almond butter swirl not only looks beautiful but also enhances the flavor with a creamy, nutty touch.

Serve this tart as a dessert for special occasions or enjoy it as an afternoon treat. It’s simple to prepare, and the 6-inch size makes it just right for sharing. Whether you’re gluten-free, or just simply love chocolate, this brownie tart is a must-try.

Mini brownie tart

Try this vegan and gluten-free mini brownie tart, it's made with black beans and swirled with peanut and almond butter. No ratings yet Duration 55 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 1 15cm tart Ingredients 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

1½ tablespoons coconut oil

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (200 g) cooked and drained black beans

⅓ cup (25 g) unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoons muscovado or brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

1¾ ounces (50 g) vegan chocolate

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

1 tablespoon almond butter Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a 6-inch (15 cm) springform pan with parchment paper.

Stir 2 tablespoons water into the flaxseed in a small bowl. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.

Melt the coconut oil. Transfer to a food processor. Add the beans, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, and salt and process until smooth.

Coarsely chop the chocolate and fold into the batter. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

Mix together the peanut and almond butters and drizzle over the batter. Use a fork or wooden skewer to swirl the nut butters in a marbleized pattern across the batter.

Bake for 40 minutes, or until the batter is just set to the touch. Cool completely on a wire rack before unmolding and cutting.

Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Photographs © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

