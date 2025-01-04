This Mini Brownie Tart Is Gluten-Free And Vegan

This mini brownie tart is a dream for chocolate lovers. Made with black beans and swirled with peanut-almond cream, it’s a gluten-free treat that’s moist, rich, and entirely flourless. The combination of vegan chocolate, unsweetened cocoa, and nut butters creates a perfectly indulgent dessert.
The recipe comes from Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer’s cookbook Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving. Using black beans instead of flour makes this tart gluten-free while adding fiber and plant protein. The peanut and almond butter swirl not only looks beautiful but also enhances the flavor with a creamy, nutty touch.
Serve this tart as a dessert for special occasions or enjoy it as an afternoon treat. It’s simple to prepare, and the 6-inch size makes it just right for sharing. Whether you’re gluten-free, or just simply love chocolate, this brownie tart is a must-try.
Mini brownie tart
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
- 1½ tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (200 g) cooked and drained black beans
- ⅓ cup (25 g) unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 tablespoons muscovado or brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 1¾ ounces (50 g) vegan chocolate
- 2 tablespoons natural peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon almond butter
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a 6-inch (15 cm) springform pan with parchment paper.
- Stir 2 tablespoons water into the flaxseed in a small bowl. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.
- Melt the coconut oil. Transfer to a food processor. Add the beans, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, and salt and process until smooth.
- Coarsely chop the chocolate and fold into the batter. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.
- Mix together the peanut and almond butters and drizzle over the batter. Use a fork or wooden skewer to swirl the nut butters in a marbleized pattern across the batter.
- Bake for 40 minutes, or until the batter is just set to the touch. Cool completely on a wire rack before unmolding and cutting.
Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Photographs © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.
