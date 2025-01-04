X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

This Mini Brownie Tart Is Gluten-Free And Vegan

Fancy doing some Veganuary baking? This brownie tart is the perfect recipe

By

2 Minutes Read

a mini brownie tart with peanut almond cream swirl with a slice cut out Almond butter and peanut butter add a creamy and rich flavor to the brownie - Media Credit:
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This mini brownie tart is a dream for chocolate lovers. Made with black beans and swirled with peanut-almond cream, it’s a gluten-free treat that’s moist, rich, and entirely flourless. The combination of vegan chocolate, unsweetened cocoa, and nut butters creates a perfectly indulgent dessert.

Read more: Try These Dairy-Free Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

The recipe comes from Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer’s cookbook Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving. Using black beans instead of flour makes this tart gluten-free while adding fiber and plant protein. The peanut and almond butter swirl not only looks beautiful but also enhances the flavor with a creamy, nutty touch.

Serve this tart as a dessert for special occasions or enjoy it as an afternoon treat. It’s simple to prepare, and the 6-inch size makes it just right for sharing. Whether you’re gluten-free, or just simply love chocolate, this brownie tart is a must-try.

Read more: 5-Ingredient Easy Pistachio And Chocolate Cheesecake

Mini brownie tart

Try this vegan and gluten-free mini brownie tart, it's made with black beans and swirled with peanut and almond butter.
a mini brownie tart with peanut almond cream swirl with a slice cut out
No ratings yet
Duration55 minutes
Cook Time40 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings1 15cm tart

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
  • tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (200 g) cooked and drained black beans
  • cup (25 g) unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3 tablespoons muscovado or brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • ounces (50 g) vegan chocolate
  • 2 tablespoons natural peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a 6-inch (15 cm) springform pan with parchment paper.
  • Stir 2 tablespoons water into the flaxseed in a small bowl. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.
  • Melt the coconut oil. Transfer to a food processor. Add the beans, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, and salt and process until smooth.
  • Coarsely chop the chocolate and fold into the batter. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.
  • Mix together the peanut and almond butters and drizzle over the batter. Use a fork or wooden skewer to swirl the nut butters in a marbleized pattern across the batter.
  • Bake for 40 minutes, or until the batter is just set to the touch. Cool completely on a wire rack before unmolding and cutting.

Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Photographs © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

Read more: How To Make Vegan ‘Baileys’ At Home

Tagged

black beans

brownies

chocolate brownies

gluten free

peanut butter

recipes

vegan brownies

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Nadine Horn

Nadine Horn is a vegan cookbook author and knows how to make food look really pretty. She’s also an avid pottery-geek and loves to throw clay around her small workshop. She and Jörg Mayer are the creators of EatThis!, the most popular vegan blog in all of Germany.

More by Nadine Horn

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active