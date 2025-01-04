30-Minute Miso Lemon Broccoli With Whipped Spring Onion Tofu

This miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu by Elly Smart from her new cookbook Elly’s Plate is a vegan and gluten-free light lunch. This dish comes together in under 30 minutes and uses baked tenderstem broccoli and silken tofu as the main ingredients. Broccoli adds vitamins and nutrients, while silken tofu provides a good source of plant-based protein.

The broccoli is coated in a mix of miso paste, lemon juice, maple syrup, and nutritional yeast, giving it a savory and tangy flavor. Roasting the broccoli makes it tender and brings out its natural sweetness.

The whipped spring onion tofu is quick to prepare. Blend silken tofu, spring onions, lemon zest, and nutritional yeast into a smooth, creamy topping. Spoon the tofu onto a plate, layer the broccoli on top, and finish with chili oil. This easy meal is great for a quick, flavorful lunch.

Miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu

Try this miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu, it's a quick and easy lunch full of nutrition. No ratings yet Duration 28 minutes mins Cook Time 18 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients 160 g (5¾oz) tenderstem broccoli

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp white miso paste

1 tsp maple syrup

1 garlic clove minced

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

Chili oil to serve

Salt and freshly ground black pepper For the whipped spring onion tofu 150 g (5½oz) silken tofu

2 spring onions scallions, roughly chopped

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

½ tsp garlic powder Instructions Preheat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan/375°F/Gas 5) and line a baking tray (sheet) with baking parchment.

In a bowl large enough to fit the broccoli, add the olive oil, miso paste, maple syrup, garlic, nutritional yeast and lemon zest and juice, then mix well until smooth. Add the broccoli and toss well, ensuring each floret is coated in the dressing.

Tip the broccoli onto the lined baking tray and cover with foil, then bake for 14–18 minutes, removing the foil half way through cooking, until tender (check by piercing the stems with a sharp knife).

To make the whipped spring onion tofu, simply add all the ingredients to a blender or food processor and blitz until smooth. Taste, then season with salt and pepper.

Dollop and spread the whipped tofu onto a platter then top with the broccoli. Drizzle with chili oil and serve immediately.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing, recipe from Elly’s Plate © 2024 by Elly Smart. Photography by Jo Sidey.

