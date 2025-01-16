This Vietnamese-style cucumber salad is a refreshing and simple dish that’s both vegan and gluten-free.

The recipe combines fresh ingredients like cucumber, mint, cilantro, scallions, and Thai red chili for a zesty and spicy flavor. Toasted peanuts and sesame seeds add a nice crunch, while the rice vinegar and agave syrup dressing tie everything together. The balance of tangy, sweet, and spicy makes this salad a crowd-pleaser.

Easy to prepare in just 15 minutes, this is a great dish to make as a side to your stir fry. You can also customize it with extras like radishes, cherry tomatoes, or lime juice for added variety.

This recipe comes from Vegan Everything by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer.

Vietnamese-style cucumber salad

This fresh and zingy summer salad is made using Thai red chili and topped with crunchy roasted peanuts. It's perfect for your next vegan barbecue or as a side dish . No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 medium cucumber

1 tablespoon unsalted raw peanuts

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

2 scallions

1 fresh Thai red chili

1 garlic clove

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon agave syrup

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro Instructions Slice the cucumber in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds with a spoon. Cut the cucumber into half-moons ½ inch (13 mm) thick and arrange on a serving plate.

Toast the peanuts and sesame seeds in a dry pan over medium-high heat for 4 minutes, stirring constantly, until golden brown. Set aside to cool.

Thinly slice the scallions, chili, and garlic. Distribute them evenly over the cucumber.

For the dressing, whisk together the vinegar and agave syrup. Pour over the salad and toss to coat.

Top with the mint and cilantro and the toasted seeds and nuts. Tip: We love mixing up this salad with fresh radishes and cherry tomatoes, as well as using fresh lime juice instead of rice vinegar.

Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Photographs © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

