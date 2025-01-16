X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Vietnamese-Style Cucumber Salad

This Vietnamese-style salad makes for an excellent side dish

By & Jorg Mayer

2 Minutes Read

a platter of Vietnamese cucumber salad with Thai red chili and peanuts This cucumber salad is spicy, sweet, and tangy - Media Credit: Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer
This Vietnamese-style cucumber salad is a refreshing and simple dish that’s both vegan and gluten-free.

The recipe combines fresh ingredients like cucumber, mint, cilantro, scallions, and Thai red chili for a zesty and spicy flavor. Toasted peanuts and sesame seeds add a nice crunch, while the rice vinegar and agave syrup dressing tie everything together. The balance of tangy, sweet, and spicy makes this salad a crowd-pleaser.

Easy to prepare in just 15 minutes, this is a great dish to make as a side to your stir fry. You can also customize it with extras like radishes, cherry tomatoes, or lime juice for added variety.

This recipe comes from Vegan Everything by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer.

Vietnamese-style cucumber salad

This fresh and zingy summer salad is made using Thai red chili and topped with crunchy roasted peanuts. It's perfect for your next vegan barbecue or as a side dish .
a platter of Vietnamese cucumber salad with Thai red chili and peanuts
No ratings yet
Duration15 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 medium cucumber
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted raw peanuts
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 2 scallions
  • 1 fresh Thai red chili
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon agave syrup
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

  • Slice the cucumber in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds with a spoon. Cut the cucumber into half-moons ½ inch (13 mm) thick and arrange on a serving plate.
  • Toast the peanuts and sesame seeds in a dry pan over medium-high heat for 4 minutes, stirring constantly, until golden brown. Set aside to cool.
  • Thinly slice the scallions, chili, and garlic. Distribute them evenly over the cucumber.
  • For the dressing, whisk together the vinegar and agave syrup. Pour over the salad and toss to coat.
  • Top with the mint and cilantro and the toasted seeds and nuts.
Tip: We love mixing up this salad with fresh radishes and cherry tomatoes, as well as using fresh lime juice instead of rice vinegar.

Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Photographs © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

heading/author

The Author

Nadine Horn

Nadine Horn is a vegan cookbook author and knows how to make food look really pretty. She’s also an avid pottery-geek and loves to throw clay around her small workshop. She and Jörg Mayer are the creators of EatThis!, the most popular vegan blog in all of Germany.

More by Nadine Horn

heading/author

The Co-Author

Jorg Mayer

Jörg Mayer is a vegan cookbook author; creator of EatThis!, the most popular vegan blog in all of Germany; and photography- and design-geek, who is also addicted to hot sauces.

More by Jorg Mayer

