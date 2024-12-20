Try this savory stove top stuffing this festive season. It’s a classic side dish perfect for any holiday gathering. This vegan recipe from Clean Food Dirty Girl offers a delicious and plant-based twist on traditional stuffing. It uses black lentils, dried spices like sage and rosemary, and a touch of miso for deep umami flavor. The bread cubes are toasted to add a crunchy texture, making it a crowd-pleaser for your festive table.

This stuffing stands out because it doesn’t need oven space, leaving room for other dishes. It’s prepared entirely on the stovetop, making it quick and convenient. For those who prefer baked stuffing, the recipe also includes easy instructions for popping it in the oven. It’s versatile, gluten-free, and designed to serve six to ten people, making it ideal for group meals.

Savory stove top stuffing

This stove top stuffing saves you oven space during Christmas cooking. Plus, it's completely plant-based and has a great texture thanks to the mushrooms, lentils, and cubed bread. No ratings yet Servings 8 cups Ingredients Spice mix 1 teaspoon dried rubbed sage

1 teaspoon sweet paprika powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon dried rosemary crushed

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper about 10 turns

1 pinch cayenne powder optional Everything else 8 slices bread cut into ½-inch cubes (we like 100% whole grain or sprouted)

2½ cups mushrooms diced (175 g / any variety)

1 cup celery diced (100 g)

1 cup yellow onion diced (160 g)

¼ cup shallot diced (35 g)

¾ cup carrot diced (100 g)

1 tablespoon garlic minced (8 g)

1½ cups canned black lentils drained and rinsed (275 g / about 1 15-oz. can / sub green or brown cooked or canned lentils if necessary)

1 teaspoon white or yellow miso

2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth or stock

¼ cup parsley chopped (5 g / any variety) Instructions Heat oven to 375 °F (190 °C).

Place the cubed bread onto your baking sheet(s) and spread in a single layer. Bake for 10–13 minutes, stirring once midway through baking, so the bread pieces get evenly toasted. You want the cubes to be completely dry and crunchy. Keep an eye on them so they don’t burn.

While your bread is baking, add all of the spice mix ingredients to a small jar or container with a tight fitting lid. Place the lid on and give it a few shakes, then set aside for now.

When your bread cubes are done toasting, remove them from the oven and set them aside to cool.

Heat a pot over medium heat for 2 minutes. Once hot, add the mushrooms, celery, onion, shallot, carrot, and garlic and sauté for about 10 minutes or until the veggies are tender.

Add all of the spice mix, lentils, and miso. Stir until well combined, about 1 minute.

Add the vegetable stock and bring just to a boil, then remove from heat and add the toasted bread cubes and parsley. Quickly and gently stir and toss the bread cubes a few times to coat them with the mixture, then place a lid on the pot and set your timer for 8 minutes.

After 8 minutes, remove the lid, gently fluff your stuffing with a fork. Do not place the lid back on your pot at this point or your stuffing may become mushy.

Serve.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

