Try This Vegan Chickpea, Coconut, And Cauliflower Curry

Veganuary is in full swing, meaning many people across the world are discovering the amazing benefits of eating an entirely plant-based diet. If you’re looking for some vegan dinner inspiration, check out this incredible chickpea, coconut, and cauliflower curry.

This recipe, created by Melissa King, is featured in her cookbook Easy. Whole. Vegan. It calls for just 11 simple ingredients, many of which you may already have in your pantry. Using a slow cooker, this dish is incredibly easy to prepare, making it perfect for a weekend meal. It’s packed with protein from the chickpeas, while the cauliflower, snow peas, and other veggies help you easily incorporate more plants into your diet.

Chickpea, coconut, and cauliflower curry

Curry powder is a great spice mix to work with. Although the exact ingredients may vary slightly, the mix typically features several superfoods. A yellow curry powder’s main ingredients usually include turmeric, coriander, cumin, mustard seed, and either cardamom or cinnamon, if not both. I love curry for its health benefits and its deep, rich flavor. No ratings yet Cook Time 5 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Servings 5 Ingredients 650 g cooked chickpeas

300 g chopped cauliflower (about 1 head cauliflower)

240 g diced yellow onions

100 g snow peas

420 ml coconut milk (preferably full-fat)

240 ml vegetable broth

2 tsp curry powder

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

4 or 5 kale leaves, chopped and massaged Instructions Put all the ingredients except the kale in a slow cooker, cover, and cook on high for 5 hours.

Turn the heat off and add the kale. Stir, then cover for 20 minutes to cook the kale.

Uncover and serve. This will keep in the refrigerator for at least a week. For a bit of heat, you can add some red pepper flakes. This dish will be a little soupy, which is intended. It can be served by itself or on a bed of rice or quinoa. Use a slotted spoon if you don’t want to get too much liquid on the plate while serving. To reheat this in the microwave, I suggest adding some extra water (about 1 tablespoon) so it doesn’t dry out.

Credit line: Recipe from Easy. Whole. Vegan.: 100 Flavor-Packed, No-Stress Recipes for Busy Families © Melissa King, 2016. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

