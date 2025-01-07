Try This Vegan Chickpea, Coconut, And Cauliflower Curry

Veganuary is in full swing, meaning many people across the world are discovering the amazing benefits of eating an entirely plant-based diet. If you’re looking for some vegan dinner inspiration, check out this incredible chickpea, coconut, and cauliflower curry.
This recipe, created by Melissa King, is featured in her cookbook Easy. Whole. Vegan. It calls for just 11 simple ingredients, many of which you may already have in your pantry. Using a slow cooker, this dish is incredibly easy to prepare, making it perfect for a weekend meal. It’s packed with protein from the chickpeas, while the cauliflower, snow peas, and other veggies help you easily incorporate more plants into your diet.
Chickpea, coconut, and cauliflower curry
Ingredients
- 650 g cooked chickpeas
- 300 g chopped cauliflower (about 1 head cauliflower)
- 240 g diced yellow onions
- 100 g snow peas
- 420 ml coconut milk (preferably full-fat)
- 240 ml vegetable broth
- 2 tsp curry powder
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
- 4 or 5 kale leaves, chopped and massaged
Instructions
- Put all the ingredients except the kale in a slow cooker, cover, and cook on high for 5 hours.
- Turn the heat off and add the kale. Stir, then cover for 20 minutes to cook the kale.
- Uncover and serve. This will keep in the refrigerator for at least a week.
Credit line: Recipe from Easy. Whole. Vegan.: 100 Flavor-Packed, No-Stress Recipes for Busy Families © Melissa King, 2016. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.