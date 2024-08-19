Miso Is A Magic Ingredient That Upgrades Any Dish – 6 Recipes To Try

Miso paste is a condiment commonly used in Japanese food. But it’s become widely popular for it’s rich umami flavor and health benefits, meaning miso recipes are now in huge demand.

Miso is made from fermented soybeans, salt, and a “koji” starter that’s created from Aspergillus Oryzae, a type of fungus. It can be light or dark, depending on how long the soybeans are left to ferment. Darker miso pastes tend to be saltier, while white miso is more mild.

For those unfamiliar with miso, it might be a surprise to discover how versatile of an ingredient it is. Beyond Japanese dishes such as miso soup, it can be used to make all kinds of sauces richer, to give a salty edge to desserts, or used in a glaze for roasted vegetables.

Benefits of miso

Because it’s made from soybeans, miso paste is rich in plant protein. It contains antioxidants and a number of minerals and vitamins. These include vitamin K, copper, manganese, and zinc.

As a fermented food, miso is also great for gut health. Fermentation involves breaking down sugars and starches in food using microorganisms like yeast, bacteria, or fungi. As a result of this process, fermented foods contain “good” bacteria called probiotics. These help to support healthy bacteria that already live inside our guts. A healthy gut microbiome is good for your immune system, mental health, and metabolic function.

Here are six recipes that use miso in unexpected and delicious ways.

Six miso recipes

Kimchi miso ramen

Plant-Based Matters This recipe combines Japanese and Korean influences

This ramen recipe by Plant Based Matters doubles up on fermented gut-friendly goodness with the pairing of miso and kimchi. The broth has a spicy kick to it thanks to the gochujang and gochugaru. Quick and easy to make, you’ll be whipping up this ramen again and again, especially as colder nights draw in.

Miso mushroom risotto

BOSH! Rich, earthy, and comforting

With a stock made from white miso paste and dried porcini mushrooms, this is a rich, earthy risotto by BOSH!. Drizzled with oat cream and sprinkled with vegan parmesan, its got a creamy, satisfying texture. It takes under an hour to make and is perfect warming, comfort food at the end of a long week.

Vegan mac and cheese

Crow Moon Kitchen Try this creamy vegan mac and cheese made with white miso, nooch, and hidden veggies in the sauce

Ever thought of adding miso paste to your mac and cheese? Well, Crow Moon Kitchen proves it works a treat in this delicious, rich recipe. Indeed, miso is the key to achieving the cheesy flavor in the sauce, which also includes nutritional yeast, cashews, and potato. The recipe suggests adding some jalapeños, or serving with soy curls coated in BBQ sauce for a classic American-style meal.

Grilled asparagus with miso lime mayo

Plant Based Matters Elevate your vegan mayo with this tasty side dish

This Japanese-inspired mayo, mixed with miso, lime, and sesame oil, would pair perfectly with all kinds of vegetables. In this recipe by Plant Based Matters, its served with charred asparagus. These are perfect for dipping in the mayo and enjoying as a side dish.

Butternut squash risotto

Plant Baes This dish is rich in umami flavors thanks to the use of miso

Another tasty risotto recipe, this time from Plant Baes. After roasting the squash, half of it is blended up with stock, miso paste, and garlic to make a sauce that’s added to the risotto rice. The result is a creamy, flavorful dish topped with a homemade walnut sage pesto and vegan parmesan. It takes a little effort to make this, so it’s perfect for a date night or some leisurely weekend cooking.

Miso aubergine steaks

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club These miso aubergine steaks are tasty, hearty, and great for barbecues

Miso and aubergine are a match made in heaven. Score the aubergine with a sharp knife to help it cook through to melty perfection. Brush with the miso glaze made with syrup, soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil before cooking on a hot griddle or barbecue. These steaks, from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, can be served on their own as a side, or with rice.

