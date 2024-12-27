X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

These Savory Kale Chips Are A Tasty And Nutritious Snack

Here's how to make your own kale chips at home

By & Jorg Mayer

2 Minutes Read

a bowl of savory kale chips with cashews, paprika, lemon, nutritional yeast These kale chips go great with other vegetable chips - Media Credit: Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Make your own savory kale chips at home for a unique movie night snack. Enjoy them on their own, with popcorn, on your favorite savory dish, or tossed into salads. Kale is known for its versatility – great in smoothies, stir-fries, and stews – and it also comes with many benefits.

Read more: Spicy Tofu Nuggets With Tahini Ranch

Kale is high in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants and fiber, making it a nutrient-packed choice. You might choose kale chips over potato chips for these health perks, or just because you enjoy trying new, healthy snacks.

The main ingredient here is kale, but the flavor comes from a coating of cashews, nutritional yeast, paprika, garlic, lemon, salt, and liquid smoke. This combination gives the chips their savory, smoky taste. While the recipe takes some time, mostly for soaking the cashews, prepping the night before makes it easy to enjoy these healthy, crispy chips the next day.

This recipe comes from Vegan Everything by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer.

Read more: Vegan Spicy Black Bean Tostadas

Savory kale chips

Try these savory kale chips for a fun vegan snack. The chips take some prep but taste amazing and have a great crunch.
a bowl of savory kale chips with cashews, paprika, lemon, nutritional yeast
No ratings yet
Duration9 hours 10 minutes
Cook Time1 hour
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • cup (100 g) raw cashews
  • 1 bunch curly kale
  • 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 teaspoon ground paprika
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon liquid smoke
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

  • Soak the cashews in a bowl of water for at least 8 hours or overnight.
  • Preheat the oven to 200°F (95°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  • Strip the kale leaves from the stems and discard the stems. Tear the leaves into bite-sized pieces and place in a medium bowl.
  • Drain the cashews. Combine the cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic, paprika, salt, liquid smoke, and lemon juice in a high-speed blender with ⅓ cup (75 ml) water and blend until smooth.
  • Pour the blended cashews over the kale and mix well.
  • Divide the kale evenly between the baking sheets, spreading it in an even layer. Bake until crisp, about 1 hour, turning the kale leaves after 30 minutes.
  • Let cool and store in an airtight container.
Tip: A few drops of liquid smoke gives the kale chips a savory, smoky flavor.

Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Photographs © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

Read more: Try These Parmesan Pickles With Pickle Juice Hummus

Tagged

cashews

chips

gluten free

kale

lemon

nutritional yeast

paprika

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Nadine Horn

Nadine Horn is a vegan cookbook author and knows how to make food look really pretty. She’s also an avid pottery-geek and loves to throw clay around her small workshop. She and Jörg Mayer are the creators of EatThis!, the most popular vegan blog in all of Germany.

More by Nadine Horn

heading/author

The Co-Author

Jorg Mayer

Jörg Mayer is a vegan cookbook author; creator of EatThis!, the most popular vegan blog in all of Germany; and photography- and design-geek, who is also addicted to hot sauces.

More by Jorg Mayer

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active