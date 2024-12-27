These Savory Kale Chips Are A Tasty And Nutritious Snack

Make your own savory kale chips at home for a unique movie night snack. Enjoy them on their own, with popcorn, on your favorite savory dish, or tossed into salads. Kale is known for its versatility – great in smoothies, stir-fries, and stews – and it also comes with many benefits.

Kale is high in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants and fiber, making it a nutrient-packed choice. You might choose kale chips over potato chips for these health perks, or just because you enjoy trying new, healthy snacks.

The main ingredient here is kale, but the flavor comes from a coating of cashews, nutritional yeast, paprika, garlic, lemon, salt, and liquid smoke. This combination gives the chips their savory, smoky taste. While the recipe takes some time, mostly for soaking the cashews, prepping the night before makes it easy to enjoy these healthy, crispy chips the next day.

This recipe comes from Vegan Everything by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer.

Savory kale chips

Try these savory kale chips for a fun vegan snack. The chips take some prep but taste amazing and have a great crunch. No ratings yet Duration 9 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients ⅔ cup (100 g) raw cashews

1 bunch curly kale

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 garlic clove

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon liquid smoke

1 tablespoon lemon juice Instructions Soak the cashews in a bowl of water for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 200°F (95°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Strip the kale leaves from the stems and discard the stems. Tear the leaves into bite-sized pieces and place in a medium bowl.

Drain the cashews. Combine the cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic, paprika, salt, liquid smoke, and lemon juice in a high-speed blender with ⅓ cup (75 ml) water and blend until smooth.

Pour the blended cashews over the kale and mix well.

Divide the kale evenly between the baking sheets, spreading it in an even layer. Bake until crisp, about 1 hour, turning the kale leaves after 30 minutes.

Let cool and store in an airtight container. Tip: A few drops of liquid smoke gives the kale chips a savory, smoky flavor.

Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Photographs © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

