Try These Dairy-Free Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

Melissa King’s dairy-free and vegan recipe for mini blueberry cheesecakes will surely be a winner in your house. The recipe comes from her cookbook Easy. Whole. Vegan and uses a handful of ingredients to make these decadent little desserts. This dessert is perfect for any occasion, be it a picnic, afternoon tea, party, or simply for a treat for your family.

These cheesecakes have a cashew nut base and an almond crust, making them gluten-free. The 2-ingredient crust uses almonds and Medjool dates. You’ll spoon the crust into liners in a muffin tin, followed by the vegan cheesecake base. The ingredients in the base are cashews, blueberries, maple syrup, coconut oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt.

Most of the work for this dish comes from soaking your cashews overnight. After that, you’ll use a food processor and the fridge to assemble the cheesecakes. Keep the finished blueberry cheesecakes in the fridge for two weeks and the freezer for up to six months.

Mini blueberry cheesecakes

These bright blue dairy-free and vegan mini cheesecakes are delicious and gluten-free. This dessert is also versatile as you can use any type of berry (strawberries, blackberries) to make different flavored cheesecakes. No ratings yet Duration 6 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Servings 18 mini cheesecakes Ingredients For the crust 1½ cups (210 g) raw almonds

8 to 10 Medjool dates pitted

1 to 2 teaspoons water For the cheesecake 2 cups (280 g) raw cashews soaked in water overnight

1½ cups (225 g) fresh blueberries (or frozen blueberries, thawed), plus more for optional topping

½ cup (120 ml) maple syrup

1/3 cup (80 ml) melted coconut oil

Juice of 1 lemon or 2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt Instructions In a food processor, combine the almonds and dates. Slowly add the water, 1 teaspoon at a time as needed, until the mixture clumps together.

Place liners in a muffin pan (I used standard-size muffin cups with silicone liners). Press a little bit of crust into each muffin cup. Place in the fridge while you make the cheesecake filling.

In a food processor, combine the cheesecake ingredients until the mixture is smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.

Spoon the cheesecake mixture into each muffin cup, filling it all the way to the top. Once all the muffin cups are filled, place the muffin pan into the fridge to firm up. It will take a good 6 hours until completely firm. You can also put the cheesecakes into the freezer for about 1½ hours to speed up the process.

Serve topped with fresh blueberries, if desired. These can be kept in the fridge or the freezer. They should last about 2 weeks in the fridge and up to 6 months in the freezer. Variations If you want to make one big cheesecake instead of the mini cheesecakes, you can use a 6-inch (15 cm) springform pan.

As mentioned, any berry can be used in place of the blueberries

Recipe from Easy. Whole. Vegan.: 100 Flavor-Packed, No-Stress Recipes for Busy Families © Melissa King, 2016. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

