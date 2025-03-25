X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

3 Cucumber Salad Recipes

These cucumber salad recipes are refreshing, light, and incredible tasty

Vietnamese-style cucumber salad, part of cucumber salad recipes These simple yet tasty cucumber salad recipes are perfect for warm weather - Media Credit: Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer

Cucumber salad recipes are having a moment and for good reason. From quick pickles to smashed and spicy versions, these refreshing dishes are popping up all over social media. If you’ve seen the viral cucumber salad trend, you’ll know how simple ingredients can turn into something seriously craveable. But cucumber salads aren’t new — classic versions have been around for generations, often made with vinegar, herbs, and a little crunch.

These three vegan cucumber salad recipes offer a mix of tradition and trend. They’re easy to make, full of flavor, and work as a side, a plant-based snack, or light lunch. Crisp, cooling, and always hitting the spot, cucumber salads are the kind of dish you’ll come back to again and again — especially when the weather warms up.

Pickled sesame cucumbers

a bowl of pickled sesame cucumbers that are crunchy and light
Waterbury Publications These cucumbers are refreshing, spicy, and perfect as a side dish

Try these pickled sesame cucumbers by Jody Eddy. The recipe is made in just 30 minutes and is a lightly pickled side dish common in China. It’s also incredibly easy to make. While you can set these cucumbers in the fridge for 30 minutes before serving, you can also let them pickle further for two days.

Find the recipe here.

Vietnamese-style cucumber salad

a platter of Vietnamese cucumber salad with Thai red chili and peanuts
Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer This cucumber salad is spicy, sweet, and tangy

This Vietnamese-style cucumber salad by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer is based on the classic Vietnamese cucumber salad. It uses mint, cilantro, scallions, and Thai red chili for a zesty and punchy flavor. The salad is topped with toasted peanuts and sesame seeds. It also takes just 15 minutes to prepare.

Find the recipe here.

Smashed cucumber salad

cucumber salad recipes like this smashed cucumber salad
BOSH! Cucumber salad is an excellent appetizer or side dish

BOSH!’s smashed cucumber salad uses some extras to bulk up the recipe. Add bell pepper, avocado, and spring onions with fresh coriander and chili oil. The chili oil is flavorful, adding ginger, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, maple syrup, lime, and red chili in the toasted sesame oil.

Find the recipe here.

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

