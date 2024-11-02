X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

How To Make Perilla Leaf Focaccia

Interested in fusion food? Try this vegan perilla leaf focaccia

a picture of a perilla leaf focaccia in a cast iron skillet Perilla leaves are herbaceous and look like giant mint leaves - Media Credit: Joanne Lee Molinaro
Perilla leaf focaccia is a delightful fusion of Korean and Italian cuisine that brings together the fragrant, sesame-like notes of perilla with the beloved texture and flavor of classic focaccia bread. This recipe comes from Joanne Lee Molinaro’s cookbook Korean Vegan and offers fun takes on traditional dishes. This unique twist offers an aromatic, slightly earthy bread perfect for those looking to elevate their baking game.

But what exactly is a perilla leaf? Resembling large mint leaves, perilla leaves have a tender texture and mild taste with hints of sesame and mint. Commonly used in Korean cooking for wraps and salads, they bring a refreshing, herbaceous profile to recipes. Meanwhile, the process of making focaccia remains true to tradition. Simply mix yeast with warm water and sugar, let it bloom, then combine with flour, salt, garlic, and perilla ribbons.

After kneading and letting the dough rise, it’s pressed into a pan, dimpled, topped with whole perilla leaves, and baked until golden. This perilla leaf focaccia is perfect for the whole family, blending familiar comfort with a hint of adventure. Its soft, airy interior pairs well with a range of plant-based toppings – think hummus, roasted vegetables, or a drizzle of vegan basil pesto.

Perilla leaf focaccia

Perilla leaf focaccia blends Korean and Italian flavors, combining sesame-like perilla with classic focaccia. The dough is mixed, kneaded, and left to rise, then topped with perilla leaves and baked. This bread pairs well with vegan toppings, offering a unique, aromatic twist for the whole family.
a picture of a perilla leaf focaccia in a cast iron skillet
No ratings yet
Servings8

Ingredients

  • teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 cup (240g) warm water (between 100°F and 110°F)
  • cups (350g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup (65g) extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 3 to 4 perilla leaves cut into ribbons, plus 3 to 4 small whole leaves for topping
  • Course sea salt for sprinkling

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the yeast, sugar, and warm water. Set it aside until the mixture starts to foam, about 10 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the flour, salt, garlic, ¼ cup of the olive oil, and the perilla ribbons.
  • Slowly pour the yeast mixture into the flour. Using a wooden spoon (or chopsticks), stir the mixture together until a dough forms. Using your hands, knead the dough for about 5 minutes. You can do this in the bowl or you can remove the dough and knead it on a floured surface.
  • Wash and rinse the bowl with warm water. Mist it with a little cooking spray and return the dough to the bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid, and set it aside somewhere warm until it has doubled in size, about 1 hour. Re-cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid, and set it aside somewhere until it has doubled in size, about 45 minutes.
  • Punch the dough down to release excess gas. Knead it for another minute or so. Add the remaining ¼ cup olive oil to a medium pan (I use a cast-iron pan, but you can also use a 9-inch baking pan).
  • Place the dough into the oiled pan and use the fingers of both hands to spread and press the dough so that it stretches to the edges of the pan. Flip the dough over and repeat, creating the trademark “dimpling” of focaccia. Cover the pan with a dry kitchen towel and let it sit for another 20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°F.
  • When the dough is ready to bake, sprinkle generously with sea salt and top with a few whole perilla leaves. Bake until golden brown, about 22 minutes.

Excerpted from Korean Vegan Copyright © 2021 by Joanne Lee Molinaro. Published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Joanne Lee Molinaro

Joanne Lee Molinaro is a Korean American woman, born and raised in Chicago. Lee adopted a plant-based diet in January 2016 and began The Korean Vegan as a passion project later that year. Her immensely popular TikTok, @thekoreanvegan, incorporates her recipes with personal narration. She has been featured in Salon, Healthyish by Bon Appétit, The Atlantic, The Kitchen, Thrive, and VegWorld, and on Food Network.

