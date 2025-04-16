X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Creamy Gochujang Chickpeas And Lentils

Try this super tasty 30-minute meal for dinner tonight

By

2 Minutes Read

creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils with poblano pepper on rice You can make this high-protein dinner in under 30 minutes - Media Credit: Kim Schaffer Photography
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils dish comes from Brandi Doming. It features in her new cookbook, Vegan Wholesome, and packs serious flavor into just 15 minutes of cook time. You get a spicy base from Korean gochujang, mellowed out with creamy coconut milk and a hint of tomato paste. It’s a mix that hits that sweet spot between fiery, tangy, and rich.

This is a high-protein, plant-based meal made with pantry staples – chickpeas, lentils, and a splash of lemon to brighten everything up. Poblano pepper adds a smoky depth without overpowering the sauce. It’s perfect over rice or your favorite grain, and even better when you top it with a handful of greens.

Whether you’re cooking for one or making a batch for the week, this creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils dish is a great go-to. It’s quick, warming, and full of character. If you’re new to gochujang, this recipe makes a strong case for keeping it stocked in your kitchen.

Read more: Vegan Apple Power Bowl

A protein-packed vegan dinner

For an affordable and easy dinner try this creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils with poblano pepper recipe. It contains coconut milk, garlic, poblano, gochujang paste, tomato, and the high protein legumes.
creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils with poblano pepper on rice
No ratings yet
Duration25 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 large poblano pepper diced (½ cup/70g)
  • ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt plus more to taste
  • 3 large garlic cloves (12g), minced
  • 2 tablespoons (30g) gochujang (Korean chili paste)
  • ¼ cup (60g) tomato paste
  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened “lite” coconut milk (or another really creamy plant-based milk like unsweetened high-fat oat milk)
  • teaspoons paprika
  • 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium lentils drained and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon (15g) fresh lemon juice
  • Cooked rice or other grain for serving
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh spinach or another green of choice for garnish

Instructions

  • In a large deep saucepan, combine 1⁄4 cup (60g) water, the poblano pepper, and the salt and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the poblano begins to get tender, about 3 minutes.
  • Add the garlic and cook another minute. Add another splash of water if the pan is dry. Add the gochujang, tomato paste, coconut milk, and paprika and stir well until mixed thoroughly.
  • Add the chickpeas and lentils and mix well.
  • Bring to a gentle simmer, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook until the sauce has slightly thickened and the chickpeas are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Taste and add more salt, if needed. (I added another 1⁄4 teaspoon.)
  • Serve as is, or add rice or a grain of your choice to the serving bowls. Spoon servings of the gochujang sauce over the top. Garnish with the fresh greens.
This dish has a nice spicy kick. If you are really sensitive to heat, you can sub in green bell pepper for the poblano pepper and reduce the gochujang sauce to just 1 tablespoon. You may need to increase the salt then, as gochujang sauce has a lot of flavor in it. Make sure to use a creamy milk (like a high-fat creamy oat milk) and not a thin, watery one or the sauce will be less rich and flavorful. Avoid using full-fat coconut milk, though, as it is way too thick and will overpower the dish with coconut flavor.

This recipe is reposted with permission from Vegan Wholesome by Brandi Doming. Photo credit: Kim Schaffer Photography. Find the cookbook here, and follow Brandi on Instagram, Facebook, or visit TheVegan8.com for more.

Read more: Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes With Plant-Based Feta

Tagged

chickpeas

high protein

lentils

poblano peppers

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Brandi Doming

Brandi Doming is the creator of the popular blog The Vegan 8 and the author of The Vegan 8 cookbook. She shares her delicious recipes in Forks Over Knives magazine and lives with her daughter in Houston, Texas.

More by Brandi Doming

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active