This creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils dish comes from Brandi Doming. It features in her new cookbook, Vegan Wholesome, and packs serious flavor into just 15 minutes of cook time. You get a spicy base from Korean gochujang, mellowed out with creamy coconut milk and a hint of tomato paste. It’s a mix that hits that sweet spot between fiery, tangy, and rich.

This is a high-protein, plant-based meal made with pantry staples – chickpeas, lentils, and a splash of lemon to brighten everything up. Poblano pepper adds a smoky depth without overpowering the sauce. It’s perfect over rice or your favorite grain, and even better when you top it with a handful of greens.

Whether you’re cooking for one or making a batch for the week, this creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils dish is a great go-to. It’s quick, warming, and full of character. If you’re new to gochujang, this recipe makes a strong case for keeping it stocked in your kitchen.

A protein-packed vegan dinner

For an affordable and easy dinner try this creamy gochujang chickpeas and lentils with poblano pepper recipe. It contains coconut milk, garlic, poblano, gochujang paste, tomato, and the high protein legumes. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 large poblano pepper diced (½ cup/70g)

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt plus more to taste

3 large garlic cloves (12g), minced

2 tablespoons (30g) gochujang (Korean chili paste)

¼ cup (60g) tomato paste

1 (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened “lite” coconut milk (or another really creamy plant-based milk like unsweetened high-fat oat milk)

1½ teaspoons paprika

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium lentils drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon (15g) fresh lemon juice

Cooked rice or other grain for serving

¼ cup finely chopped fresh spinach or another green of choice for garnish Instructions In a large deep saucepan, combine 1⁄4 cup (60g) water, the poblano pepper, and the salt and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the poblano begins to get tender, about 3 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook another minute. Add another splash of water if the pan is dry. Add the gochujang, tomato paste, coconut milk, and paprika and stir well until mixed thoroughly.

Add the chickpeas and lentils and mix well.

Bring to a gentle simmer, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook until the sauce has slightly thickened and the chickpeas are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Taste and add more salt, if needed. (I added another 1⁄4 teaspoon.)

Serve as is, or add rice or a grain of your choice to the serving bowls. Spoon servings of the gochujang sauce over the top. Garnish with the fresh greens. This dish has a nice spicy kick. If you are really sensitive to heat, you can sub in green bell pepper for the poblano pepper and reduce the gochujang sauce to just 1 tablespoon. You may need to increase the salt then, as gochujang sauce has a lot of flavor in it. Make sure to use a creamy milk (like a high-fat creamy oat milk) and not a thin, watery one or the sauce will be less rich and flavorful. Avoid using full-fat coconut milk, though, as it is way too thick and will overpower the dish with coconut flavor.

This recipe is reposted with permission from Vegan Wholesome by Brandi Doming. Photo credit: Kim Schaffer Photography. Find the cookbook here, and follow Brandi on Instagram, Facebook, or visit TheVegan8.com for more.

