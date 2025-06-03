How To Make Vegan Bibimbap

This vegan bibimbap recipe from Happy Vegan Food by Bettina Campolucci Bordi brings delicious flavor and bright color to your lunch. It’s a Korean-inspired rice bowl with fresh veggies, crispy asparagus, and a tangy-sweet dressing. The recipe is completely plant-based and gluten-free. Each bite brings contrast – sweet, salty, soft, and crunchy.
Bibimbap is a traditional Korean dish that literally means “mixed rice.” It tends to feature an assortment of sautéed and seasoned vegetables, and you can also add protein like tofu or plant-based meat.
Double the recipe if you want lunch meal prep ready for days. Store each component in the fridge and assemble when hungry. This vegan bibimbap makes eating a vibrant, healthy lunch easy and enjoyable.
Putting together your bibimbap
Ingredients
- 440 g (1 lb / 2¼ cups) white rice
For the sautéed red cabbage
- 1 shallot chopped in half moons
- Olive oil for frying
- ½ head of red cabbage thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon tamari soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
For the marinated carrots
- 2 carrots grated
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
- Squeeze of lime
For the sweet & sour dressing
- 80 ml (2½ fl oz / ⅓ cup) tamari soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 small spring onion scallion, chopped
- ½ chili chopped
- For the griddled asparagus
- 150 g (5 oz) asparagus
- ½ garlic clove peeled and grated olive oil
To serve
- Extra greens such as watercress
Instructions
- Cook the rice following the packet instructions.
- While the rice is cooking, get started on the cabbage. Add the shallot to a medium pan with the olive oil and fry for 5 minutes. Then add the red cabbage and fry on a medium heat for at least 20 minutes, stirring.
- After 20 minutes the cabbage should have softened. Add the tamari and maple syrup and cook for another 10 minutes. Once it has a lovely sticky consistency take off the heat and set aside.
- Put all the carrot ingredients into a bowl. Give it a good mix and set aside.
- Mix all the dressing ingredients together. I like to use small jar when making dressings so that I can give it a good shake and minimize mess.
- Last but not least, marinate the asparagus with the grated garlic, covered with olive oil, for 10 minutes before frying. Then fry in a medium pan until nice and crisp on the outside.
- Serve the dish while the asparagus is hot.
- The best way to put this dish together is by getting a bowl out and adding a big spoonful of each ingredient. Serve the dressing in a small bowl or ramekin alongside.
This recipe is republished with permission from Happy Vegan Food by Bettina Campolucci Bordi (Hardie Grant, £15), Photography © Nassima Rothacker.
