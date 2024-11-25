Pecan Paht Pie (Sweet Red Bean Pie)

For Thanksgiving this year, try this pecan paht pie from The Korean Vegan by Joanne Lee Molinaro. This recipe is a unique twist on the classic Thanksgiving dessert. Paht, or red bean paste, adds a subtly sweet, earthy flavor that pairs beautifully with pecans. This combination balances the natural nuttiness of pecans with the mild sweetness of the paht, creating a pie that isn’t overly sugary.

Paht works well in desserts because of its smooth texture and balanced sweetness. It complements the richness of pecans and the warm notes of brown rice syrup, creating a filling that’s satisfying without being too heavy. This vegan pie is perfect for Thanksgiving or any fall gathering.

Pecan paht pie

This vegan pecan paht pie will make for a great Thanksgiving dessert. Thanks to the slightly sweet, earthy taste of the red bean paste paired with the sugary, pecan topping, this dessert is great for colder weather. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients For the pie crust 1½ cups (210g) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

⅔ cup (152g) cold vegan butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

3 to 4 tablespoons ice water For the pie filling and topping ¾ cup (300g) brown rice syrup

6 tablespoons soy or oat milk

1 cup (320g) paht

¼ cup (50g) light brown sugar

4 tablespoons (57g) vegan butter, melted and cooled

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups (220g) chopped pecans

3½ tablespoons (35g) potato starch

1 cup (110g) pecan halves Instructions Make the pie crust In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar, and salt and pulse while adding the butter, a few pieces at a time. Add the ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until a dough starts to form.

Shape the dough into a ball. Do not handle more than necessary. Wrap with plastic and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, but best if overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Make the pie filling and topping In a medium bowl, combine the brown rice syrup, soy milk, paht, brown sugar, melted butter, salt, vanilla, chopped pecans, and potato starch.

Place the pie dough between two sheets of parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, roll out the pie dough gently until it is large enough to line a 9-inch pie pan. Ease the crust into the pan and trim any excess dough at the edges with kitchen shears or a sharp paring knife. Pour in the filling. Top the filling with pecan halves.

Transfer the pie to the oven and bake until the pie filling sets (i.e., doesn’t jiggle too much), 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes. Cool the pie on a wire rack for 2 hours before serving.

Excerpted from Korean Vegan Copyright © 2021 by Joanne Lee Molinaro. Published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

