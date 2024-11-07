Rustic Mushroom Bulgogi Steaks

Mushroom bulgogi steaks are a delicious, plant-based twist on Korean BBQ. Traditionally, bulgogi is a marinated beef dish, but this vegan version uses mushrooms and soy curls. The soy curls, made from dehydrated soybeans, soak up flavor and provide a satisfying, meaty texture. Combined with Omma’s Korean BBQ sauce, the mushrooms and soy curls create a dish rich in umami, garlic, and hints of Korean pear.

Read more: 14 Vegan Mushroom Recipes For A Vitamin D Boost

This recipe brings high-protein and bold flavors together. The mushrooms add an earthy depth, while the soy curls pack in protein and a satisfying bite. Fresh scallions, bell peppers, and a drizzle of sesame oil complete the dish, adding both crunch and aroma. Each element enhances the smoky, savory notes that make Korean BBQ so popular.

From The Korean Vegan by Joanne Lee Molinaro, this recipe shows how plant-based ingredients can capture traditional flavors. It’s perfect for weeknight dinners or gatherings, offering a hearty, flavorful experience without the meat.

Read more: Miso Is A Magic Ingredient That Upgrades Any Dish – 6 Recipes To Try

Mushroom bulgogi steaks

Mushroom bulgogi steaks are a vegan twist on Korean BBQ, featuring savory soy curls and mushrooms marinated in a rich, umami-packed sauce. This hearty, flavorful dish captures the essence of bulgogi with plant-based ingredients perfect for any occasion. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the mushroom bulgogi steaks 1 cup Soy Curls

3 to 4 dried shiitake mushrooms

½ cup Omma’s Korean BBQ Sauce

1 scallion cut into 2-to 3-inch lengths

¼ red onion julienned

¼ cup chopped green bell pepper

Oil for grilling

½ tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds To make Omma’s Korean BBQ Sauce ½ red onion cut into chunks

3 scallions trimmed

8 to 9 cloves garlic peeled

1 cup soy sauce

¼ cup brown rice syrup or your preferred sweetener

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons mirin

½ cup rough-chopped Korean pear or apple

½ cup rough-chopped red bell pepper

1 knob fresh ginger

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup Mushroom Dashi or water

2 tablespoons potato starch Instructions For the mushroom bulgogi steaks Soak the Soy Curls in water for at least 1 hour. Drain and squeeze out any excess liquid. At the same time, soak the shiitake mushrooms to rehydrate, then chop.

In a large zip-top plastic bag or reusable silicone bag. place the Soy Curls, barbecue sauce, scallions, red onion, bell pepper, and shiitakes. Make sure all the Soy Curls are submerged in the sauce. Place it in the refrigerator and marinate for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

Preheat a grill or a grill pan (or a cast-iron skillet). Slightly oil the grates or pan. When the grill is hot, place the marinated soy curls, scallions, onions, and mushrooms on the grill pan or grill topper, basting with the remaining marinade.

Drizzle with the sesame oil and garnish with the sesame seeds before serving. For Omma’s Korean BBQ Sauce Make the marinade: In a high-powered blender, combine the red onion, scallions, garlic, soy sauce, brown rice syrup, rice vinegar, mirin, Korean pear, bell pepper, ginger, sesame oil, and pepper and blend until smooth and frothy.

Make the sauce: Transfer the marinade to a medium pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook the liquid until reduced by about one-third, about 20 minutes.

In a small bowl, stir together the mushroom dashi into the potato starch to create a slurry. Gradually stir the slurry into the cooking marinade and continue stirring until the sauce thickens.

Once the sauce has thickened, remove it from the heat and let it cool (allowing it to thicken a little more). Once cooled, store it in the refrigerator for use in the next several days or freeze it for future use.

Excerpted from Korean Vegan Copyright © 2021 by Joanne Lee Molinaro. Published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Read more: From Sandwiches To Dhal: 9 Recipes Where Apple Is The Secret Ingredient