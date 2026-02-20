X
Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

10 High-Protein Recipes For Winter

From bowls to bakes, there's something for everyone looking to up their protein and stay cozy this winter

a dish full of vegan mac and beans with crispy beans on the side for high-protein recipes for winter Make these cozy, high-protein recipes to keep you full during winter - Media Credit: Romy London

Winter meals tend to be warm, filling, and steady. Protein plays a big role in that, especially in plant-based cooking. These high-protein recipes for winter bring together vegan dishes designed to feel substantial without relying on long ingredient lists or complicated methods.

The recipes span soups, bakes, curries, and bowls, using ingredients like tofu, beans, lentils, and legumes to anchor each meal. Some dishes cook quickly, while others spend more time in the oven or on the stove. What they share is a focus on plant protein paired with winter-friendly flavors and textures.

This list emphasizes variety. You’ll find creamy meals alongside spiced, tomato-based, and roasted dishes. If you’re looking to rotate through warming dinners that center on plant protein during colder months, these high-protein recipes for winter give you solid options to work with.

Creamy polenta with mushrooms, kale, and chickpeas

creamy polenta with mushrooms, kale, and chickpeas for high-protein recipes for winter
Joel Fuhrman Mushrooms and chickpeas make for a meaty and filling topping for polenta

This creamy polenta with mushrooms, kale, and chickpeas by Joel Fuhrman layers a soft cornmeal base with a savory vegetable topping. Mushrooms, onion, and garlic cook down with balsamic vinegar, while chickpeas and kale add substance to the dish.

Find the recipe here.

Beyond steak loaded smashed potatoes

beyond steak loaded smashed potatoes with cranberry sauce and cheese for high-protein recipes for winter
Christina Kynigios Make this delish air fryer recipe when you want high-protein comfort food

For a comforting evening meal, make this Beyond steak loaded smashed potatoes by Christina Kynigos. Crispy potatoes form the base, topped with pan-fried plant-based steak, melted vegan cheese, and gravy. Cranberry sauce adds sweetness, while rosemary sharpens the finish with an herbal edge.

Find the recipe here.

Sticky gochujang tofu bowl

sticky gochujang tofu bowl with edamame, broccoli, and kimchi
Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This bowl uses gut-friendly fermented ingredients like gochujang and kimchi

Protein, flavor, and fiber come together in this sticky gochujang tofu bowl by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. The crispy tofu is coated in a sweet-spicy sauce made with gochujang, soy, and lime, and sticky rice, broccoli, edamame, and kimchi round out the bowl with contrasting textures and veggie flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Rustic red sauce tofu with warm spices

rustic red sauce tofu with warm spices
Natlicious Food Warm tomato mixes with turmeric, curry powder, and garlic to make this gluten-free dish

If you’re looking for a gluten-free and high-protein dish, then try Natlicious Food’s rustic red sauce tofu with warm spices. Baked tofu cooks in a slow-simmered tomato sauce flavored with garlic, curry spices, and chili flakes, creating a rich, savory dish with a firm bite.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lasagna soup

two bowls of oven-roasted lasagna soup that is vegan and dairy free
Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus This vegan soup twist on the classic lasagna is just as comforting as the original

Everyone likes a hearty soup, and this lasagna soup by Bailey Ruskus is no exception. Roasted peppers, mushrooms, and cashews blend into a creamy broth with cannellini beans and broken lasagna sheets. Kale and basil finish the pot, delivering layered texture and familiar Italian flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita

a tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita
Amy Lanza This dish uses fermented coconut yogurt, which is good for your gut microbiome

This traybake by Nourishing Amy is a quick, one-pan, high-protein meal with the flavors of tandoori and a cooling raita to go with it. Spiced tofu roasts alongside sweet potatoes and peppers, then gets paired with a minty cucumber coconut yogurt sauce for balance.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy bean bake

A high protein vegan bean bake on a blue plate
Romy London This nutritious bean bake is perfect for winter

Next up, try this Romy London creamy bean bake. Butter beans cook in a tomato and balsamic base, then bake under a blended bean and cashew sauce enriched with nutritional yeast. The dish emerges bubbling and golden, finished with fresh basil for a clean, aromatic note.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers

a pan of coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers on the side
Samantha Jones Photography This dhal is made in just 15 minutes

Try this vegan coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers for a quick meal. It comes from Rose Wyles. Red split lentils simmer in coconut milk and curry paste until thick and spoonable, then pair with crisp naan strips. Coriander and black pepper sharpen the mild, creamy base.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy roasted tomato tofu curry

a bowl of creamy roasted tomatoey tofu curry with coriander for high-protein recipes for winter
Haarala Hamilton Tomato and coconut milk pair well with curry spices

Here is another creamy curry to try. This roasted tomato tofu curry by Calum Harris is a wholesome vegan recipe. Oven-roasted tomatoes and aromatics blend into a spiced coconut sauce, finished with crispy baked tofu. Lime juice and coriander lift the dish at the end.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mac and beans

a dish full of vegan mac and beans with crispy beans on the side
Romy London Potato and cannellini beans make this vegan mac even more creamy and filling

Finally, make Romy London’s vegan mac and beans. Cannellini beans and potato blend into a smooth sauce flavored with miso and nutritional yeast, coating tender macaroni. Baking adds a crisp topping, while pan-fried beans provide contrast against the creamy interior.

Find the recipe here.

