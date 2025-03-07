X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Tandoori Tofu Traybake With Cucumber Raita

Make this traybake for a tasty and nutritious meal

a tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita This dish uses fermented coconut yogurt which is good for your gut microbiome - Media Credit: Amy Lanza
This tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita is a flavorful and easy-to-make dish. The tofu, coated in a mix of warm spices like cumin, smoked paprika, and ginger, is roasted with red onions, sweet potatoes, and red peppers. The spices give the tofu that classic tandoori flavor, while the veggies add sweetness and texture. This dish is high in protein thanks to the tofu and loaded with nutrients from the roasted vegetables and kale.

The cucumber raita, made with coconut yogurt, fresh mint, and lime juice, provides a cool, creamy contrast to the spiced tofu and vegetables. Raita balances out the heat of spicy dishes, and this version adds a refreshing touch.

This traybake is perfect for a midweek meal. It’s easy to prepare, filling, and packed with vibrant flavors. It also works well for meal prep, as it keeps well for a few days. Whether served fresh or as leftovers, this dish is sure to be a hit.

This recipe comes from Amy Lanza’s Feel Good Kitchen, offering a simple, delicious way to enjoy a plant-based, flavorful meal.

Tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita

Traybakes are excellent and quick meals perfect to share or to keep as leftovers.
a tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita
Cook Time30 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

For the spice mix
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp hot smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • ½ tsp ground coriander
  • ¼ tsp ground cardamom
For the roasted vegetables
  • 2 red onions cut into small chunks
  • 2 red peppers deseeded and cut into small chunks
  • 2 large sweet potatoes scrubbed and cut into small chunks (600g heaped cups, once cut)
  • 2x 200 g blocks of extra-firm tofu drained and cut into small chunks
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
For the cucumber raita
  • 1 cucumber (400g whole weight)
  • 240 g thick coconut yogurt
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh mint
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander/cilantro
  • A pinch of ground cumin
  • A pinch of hot smoked paprika or cayenne pepper
To serve
  • 100 g cavolo nero or kale de-stemmed weight, shredded
  • 4 tbsp pomegranate seeds
  • 4 tbsp mixed seeds
  • 1 ripe avocado peeled, pitted and sliced or cubed (optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and line two baking sheets with baking parchment.
  • Stir together all the ingredients for the spice mix.
  • For the roasted vegetables, add all the vegetables and the tofu to a large mixing bowl with the spice mix, the olive oil and some salt and pepper. Toss well, divide between the two lined baking sheets and spread out evenly.
  • Bake for 30–40 minutes, or until starting to crisp up and the potatoes are tender inside.
  • Meanwhile, using the same mixing bowl, add the shredded kale and a pinch of salt and massage with your hands for 1 minute to wilt the leaves.
  • To make the raita, grate the cucumber and place in a sieve or thin cloth and leave to sit over a bowl for 5 minutes. Squeeze out all the water (you can drink this cucumber water!) so you have about 160g of grated cucumber.
  • Place the grated cucumber in a small bowl with the rest of the raita ingredients and stir well. Season with salt and pepper.
  • To serve, divide the kale between four plates, top with the roasted vegetables and tofu and spoon over the cucumber raita. Top with the pomegranate seeds, mixed seeds and avocado, if you like.
  • Enjoy straight away, or refrigerate leftovers separately in sealed containers for 2–3 days and eat cold. Or, to warm up leftovers, place them on a lined baking sheet (without the raita) and heat through in a preheated oven at 180°C/350°F/ Gas 4 for 10 minutes.

Recipes republished with permission from Feel Good Kitchen, by Amy Lanza (Nourish Books). Publication date: March 2025. £22.00 Hardback. Photography and text copyright © Amy Lanza 2025. Available to order now.  

Amy Lanza is the plant-based recipe developer, food and content creator, food stylist, and photographer behind Nourishing Amy. She is passionate about food, health, and happiness and promotes a mindful balance in life; from kale salads to chocolate cake, there is room for it all. The word “nourish” embodies Amy’s 360 holistic approach to well-being in which health is not only the foods on our plate, but how we think and feel. Amy’s work has been featured on the front covers of Vegan Life and PlantBased magazines. She has also been included in many other vegan publications such as Thrive. She shares her exclusive, plant-based recipes on www.nourishingamy.com and has 122K engaged followers on Instagram. She has worked with amazing well-known brands such as Panasonic, KitchenAid, Heinz, Flora, Divine Chocolate, Rude Health and BOSH among others.

