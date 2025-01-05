X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

This Protein-Packed Creamy Bean Bake Is Completely Vegan

Whether the main attraction or a tasty side, this caprese bean bake is great any occasion

By

1 Minutes Read

A high protein vegan bean bake on a blue plate This nutritious bean bake is perfect for Veganuary - Media Credit: Romy London
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Romy London’s vegan caprese bean bake is a comforting dish that’s simple to prepare and packed with flavor. This bake combines butter beans coated in balsamic vinegar, juicy tomatoes, and fresh basil, all topped with a rich, creamy plant-based cheese sauce. The cheese sauce uses butter beans as its base for extra plant protein.

Read more: Cabbage And Walnut Lasagna

The homemade cheesy sauce is made with blended butter beans, cashews, nutritional yeast, and plant milk, offering a delicious and protein-rich alternative to traditional cheese. After baking, the dish comes out golden and bubbling, with fresh basil adding a fragrant finishing touch.

This versatile bake pairs wonderfully with garlic bread, crusty rolls, or even a side salad. It’s an excellent option for dinner parties or cozy family meals, offering a plant-based take on Italian-inspired comfort food. Enjoy this bean-filled delight as a nutritious and flavorful centerpiece for any occasion.

Read more: How To Make This Easy Vegan Chestnut And Mushroom Pithivier

Caprese bean bake

This vegan dish is made with a cheesy bean sauce that contains nutritional yeast and cashews. The best part? This recipe only takes 30 minutes to make.
a bowl full of caprese bean bake made with a cheesy bean and cashew sauce
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tins butter beans drained and rinsed
  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • A handful of fresh basil leaves torn
  • Salt and pepper to taste
For the cheesy bean sauce
  • 120 g of the butter beans listed above
  • 120 ml unsweetened plant milk
  • 50 g raw cashews soaked and rinsed
  • 4 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan).
  • Add 1 ½ tins of butter beans to a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Swirl them around to evenly coat the beans.
  • Pour in the tin of chopped tomatoes, then season with oregano and add a few torn basil leaves – keeping some aside for later. Season with salt and pepper, then stir to evenly mix everything.
  • To make the cheesy bean sauce, combine the remaining butter beans, plant milk, cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic, mustard and lemon juice in a high-speed blender. Once smooth, season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • Pour the cheesy bean sauce over the butter beans in the oven dish. Sprinkle a few torn basil leaves over the top and transfer to the oven. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden on top.
  • Garnish with the remaining fresh basil leaves and serve this delightfully cheesy bean bake with a slice of garlic bread or as a bean-loaded side dish.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: Creamy 10-Minute Vegan Chickpea Bowl

Tagged

beans

butter beans

cashews

high protein

nutritional yeast

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active