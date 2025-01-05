This Protein-Packed Creamy Bean Bake Is Completely Vegan

Romy London’s vegan caprese bean bake is a comforting dish that’s simple to prepare and packed with flavor. This bake combines butter beans coated in balsamic vinegar, juicy tomatoes, and fresh basil, all topped with a rich, creamy plant-based cheese sauce. The cheese sauce uses butter beans as its base for extra plant protein.
The homemade cheesy sauce is made with blended butter beans, cashews, nutritional yeast, and plant milk, offering a delicious and protein-rich alternative to traditional cheese. After baking, the dish comes out golden and bubbling, with fresh basil adding a fragrant finishing touch.
This versatile bake pairs wonderfully with garlic bread, crusty rolls, or even a side salad. It’s an excellent option for dinner parties or cozy family meals, offering a plant-based take on Italian-inspired comfort food. Enjoy this bean-filled delight as a nutritious and flavorful centerpiece for any occasion.
Caprese bean bake
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tins butter beans drained and rinsed
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 tin chopped tomatoes
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- A handful of fresh basil leaves torn
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the cheesy bean sauce
- 120 g of the butter beans listed above
- 120 ml unsweetened plant milk
- 50 g raw cashews soaked and rinsed
- 4 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan).
- Add 1 ½ tins of butter beans to a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Swirl them around to evenly coat the beans.
- Pour in the tin of chopped tomatoes, then season with oregano and add a few torn basil leaves – keeping some aside for later. Season with salt and pepper, then stir to evenly mix everything.
- To make the cheesy bean sauce, combine the remaining butter beans, plant milk, cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic, mustard and lemon juice in a high-speed blender. Once smooth, season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Pour the cheesy bean sauce over the butter beans in the oven dish. Sprinkle a few torn basil leaves over the top and transfer to the oven. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden on top.
- Garnish with the remaining fresh basil leaves and serve this delightfully cheesy bean bake with a slice of garlic bread or as a bean-loaded side dish.
This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.
