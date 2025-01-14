Creamy Roasted Tomato Tofu Curry (100% Dairy-Free)

Looking for some new and exciting vegan dinners this Veganuary? Calum Harris’ creamy roasted tomato tofu curry, from his cookbook Proper Healthy: 80 Plant-Based Recipes with a Boost, delivers big on flavor. This dish combines tender roasted tomatoes, spiced coconut milk, and crispy tofu chunks to create a rich, protein-packed curry.

It’s indulgent yet easy to make, taking just 40 minutes from start to finish. To make this dish, start by roasting tomatoes, onion, garlic, and ginger with curry powder, turmeric, and cumin to enhance their sweetness. Toss tofu in cornflour, bake until crisp, and set aside to add texture and flavor to the dish.

Make a creamy sauce with coconut milk, miso paste, and spices, then mix in the roasted vegetables and tofu. Garnish with coriander, lime juice, and chili oil for extra flavor. Serve your dish with rice or naan to make it extra filling. Optionally, add some roasted cauliflower florets.

Read more: How To Make This Vegan Bean And Swiss Chard Stew

Creamy roasted tomatoey tofu curry

This indulgent tofu curry is made with coconut milk to make it creamy. Typical curry spices along with miso paste and lime are used in this tasty dish. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 450 g large vine tomatoes

1 onion

2 cm piece of fresh ginger

5 garlic cloves

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp mild curry powder

2 tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp ground cumin

2 blocks (560g) extra-firm tofu

40 g cornflour/cornstarch

Spray oil

½x 400ml can light coconut milk

150 ml hot water

1 tbsp white miso paste

To serve

5 g fresh coriander/cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Crispy chili oil optional

500 g cooked rice or vegan naan Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6, please.

Then the slicing. Chop the tomatoes into quarters. Chop the onions into eighths and separate the layers too, then slice the ginger and chop the tips of the garlic cloves but leave their skins on.

Transfer to a roasting tray and drizzle with the olive oil and half of the spices. Massage the veggies and season with a bit of salt and

pepper, then roast in the oven for 30 minutes.

Next, grab the blocks of tofu and drain the water from them. Tear them into bite-sized chunks so they look almost chicken-y. Get a

large Tupperware container out, add the cornflour into that, as well as the tofu chunks. Season with salt and pepper, then close the lid and shake it so all the pieces of tofu are coated and happy.

Add the tofu chunks to another tray, spray with oil, then whack in the oven for 20 minutes, flipping them over halfway through.

Final step. Get a large frying pan on a low heat and add the coconut milk along with the hot water and the remaining spices. Mix well and let it bubble away so it starts to thicken up a bit and the spices start to activate. Pop the miso paste in and stir.

Squeeze the garlic cloves out of their skin (use oven mitts as they’re hot) into the frying pan, and now take the roasted veg and pop it into the spiced coconut milk. Stir in the veggies and, once they’ve mingled with the milk, add the crispy tofu pieces. After a few minutes, you should end up with a thick and reduced curry with loads of beautiful roasted veggies. Finish with some fresh coriander, lime juice and I like a bit of crispy chili oil too. Serve with some cooked rice or maybe a naan.

Proper Healthy: 80 plant-based recipes with a boost By Calum Harris, Published by Carnival, Out Now.

Read more: How To Make This Vegan Butter Bean Tikka Curry