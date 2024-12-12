X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Vegan Coconut Dhal With Toasted Naan Fingers

This speedy coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers is excellent for a quick weeknight meal

By

2 Minutes Read

a pan of coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers on the side This dhal is made in just 15 minutes - Media Credit: Samantha Jones Photography
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Try Rose Wyles’ coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers for dinner tonight. This speedy vegan recipe comes from her cookbook High Protein Vegan. Ready in just 15 minutes, it’s a fantastic plant-based option for busy weeknights. Made with coconut milk, red split lentils, and korma curry paste, this dhal is high in plant protein and perfect for dipping with toasted naan. This dhal is best served with freshly chopped coriander and pepper to top it off.

Read more: Pumpkin And Red Lentil Curry

The dhal is a one-pan dish, so cleanup is minimal, making it even more convenient. While the naan toasts in the oven, you can prepare the dhal on the stovetop. Once ready, serve this simple meal to your family. For a more filling option, consider adding vegetables like spinach or serving it alongside a side salad.

This dish is also great for meal prep or as a packed lunch for the next day. Dhal is an easy and versatile vegan curry you can enjoy year round.

Read more: Vegan Chickpea Caesar Salad

Coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers

Try this vegan coconut dhal made with korma curry paste for a quick and comforting dinner.
a pan of coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers on the side
No ratings yet
Duration15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 onion roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons korma curry paste
  • 250 g dried red split lentils rinsed and drained
  • 400 ml can coconut milk
  • 240 ml vegan vegetable stock
  • Handful of fresh coriander leaves chopped
  • 2 naans
  • Pepper

Instructions

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a heavy-based saucepan, add the onion and cook over a high heat, stirring, for 1 minute, then stir in the curry paste and lentils.
  • Pour in the coconut milk, then fill the can with water and add to the pan along with the vegan vegetable stock. Simmer briskly, uncovered, for 8–9 minutes until the lentils are tender and the mixture is thick and pulpy. Season with pepper and sprinkle over the chopped coriander.
  • Meanwhile, lightly toast the naans under a preheated hot grill until warm and golden.
  • Cut the toasted naan into fingers and serve alongside the dahl for dipping.

High Protein Vegan by Rose Wyles, published by Hamlyn, £16.99 www.octopusbooks.co.uk

Read more: Seasonal Super Green Spaghetti With Chestnuts

Tagged

coconut

dhal

high protein

lentils

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Rose Wyles

Rose Wyles is a fully qualified plant-based nutritionist and lifestyle enthusiast, with diplomas in Vegan Nutrition, Raw Nutrition and Child Nutrition for Vegans & Vegetarians. Rose possesses a deep passion for crafting delicious and nutritious plant-based meals, and she has transformed the lives of countless individuals through her expertise in a whole food, plant-based diet. She has dedicated her career to helping others adopt this lifestyle and reap the many benefits it offers. With her extensive knowledge of nutrition science and culinary skills, Rose has become a trusted source of information and inspiration for those looking to improve their health, lose weight and embrace a more sustainable way of eating.

More by Rose Wyles

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active