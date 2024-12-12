Vegan Coconut Dhal With Toasted Naan Fingers

Try Rose Wyles’ coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers for dinner tonight. This speedy vegan recipe comes from her cookbook High Protein Vegan. Ready in just 15 minutes, it’s a fantastic plant-based option for busy weeknights. Made with coconut milk, red split lentils, and korma curry paste, this dhal is high in plant protein and perfect for dipping with toasted naan. This dhal is best served with freshly chopped coriander and pepper to top it off.

The dhal is a one-pan dish, so cleanup is minimal, making it even more convenient. While the naan toasts in the oven, you can prepare the dhal on the stovetop. Once ready, serve this simple meal to your family. For a more filling option, consider adding vegetables like spinach or serving it alongside a side salad.

This dish is also great for meal prep or as a packed lunch for the next day. Dhal is an easy and versatile vegan curry you can enjoy year round.

Coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers

Try this vegan coconut dhal made with korma curry paste for a quick and comforting dinner. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 onion roughly chopped

2 tablespoons korma curry paste

250 g dried red split lentils rinsed and drained

400 ml can coconut milk

240 ml vegan vegetable stock

Handful of fresh coriander leaves chopped

2 naans

Pepper Instructions Heat the vegetable oil in a heavy-based saucepan, add the onion and cook over a high heat, stirring, for 1 minute, then stir in the curry paste and lentils.

Pour in the coconut milk, then fill the can with water and add to the pan along with the vegan vegetable stock. Simmer briskly, uncovered, for 8–9 minutes until the lentils are tender and the mixture is thick and pulpy. Season with pepper and sprinkle over the chopped coriander.

Meanwhile, lightly toast the naans under a preheated hot grill until warm and golden.

Cut the toasted naan into fingers and serve alongside the dahl for dipping.

High Protein Vegan by Rose Wyles, published by Hamlyn, £16.99 www.octopusbooks.co.uk

