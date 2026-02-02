10 Weeknight Vegan Dinners That Don’t Rely On Tofu

Tofu is a common ingredient in plant-based cooking, but it’s not the only way to make a solid vegan dinner. These weeknight vegan dinners offer variety without relying on tofu or other soy-based proteins. They’re useful for anyone wanting new ideas or looking to change up their usual routine.

The recipes focus on vegetables, beans, grains, and mushrooms. The list includes soups, sheet-pan meals, risottos, noodle dishes, and oven-baked dinners. The ingredients are familiar, and the methods stay practical for evenings when time is limited.

Each recipe fits into a regular weeknight schedule and doesn’t require extra prep or specialty techniques. These are straightforward vegan dinners that are easy to make, yummy to eat, and suited to everyday cooking without tofu.

Creamy roasted gold potato leek soup

Healthy Little Vittles Roast leeks and potatoes for a wonderful, flavorful soup base

This list starts with a creamy roasted gold potato and leek soup by Gina Fontana. Roasted potatoes and leeks blend with coconut milk, garlic, nutritional yeast, and plant-based butter into a smooth, savory soup with a soft texture and gentle sweetness from the leeks.

Pizza night salad

Danielle Brown This tasty salad is packed full of protein

Next up is this pizza night salad by Danielle Brown. Shredded iceberg and radicchio combine with chickpeas, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, and red onion, creating a crunchy, briny salad that holds its texture once tossed with dressing.

Butternut squash risotto with cognac

Stellar Risotto is all about choosing the right flavors to pair with creamy rice

Try this butternut squash risotto for a comforting, flavorful dinner. Roasted squash folds into slowly cooked rice with cognac and stock, while pumpkin seed pesto and crisp fried thyme finish the dish with texture and savory contrast.

Easy vegan drunken noodles

Alie Suvélor Drunken noodles is a great dish to make on a Friday night

Make these easy drunken noodles by Cheynese Khachame for an easy, umami dish perfect for a quick bite. Wide rice noodles stir-fry with onion, carrot, and pepper in a sauce layered with garlic, ginger, chili, and sesame oil.

Sheet pan gnocchi alla norma

Elaine Skiadas This sheet pan recipe is perfect for busy weeknights

This sheet pan gnocchi alla norma by Elaine Skiadas roasts gnocchi with eggplant, cherry tomatoes, and garlic until crisp-edged and tender, as burst tomatoes form a glossy sauce finished with oregano, chili flakes, and fresh basil.

Butter bean and sweet papas coconut stew

Hannah Bodsworth Pepitas are pumpkin seeds that can be eaten raw or roasted

Frankie Paz uses pepitas for crunch in this butter bean and sweet papas coconut stew. The dish contains sweet potato, carrot, and peppers, which simmer with butter beans, ginger, cumin, and chili. It’s finished with coconut yogurt and topped with spicy-sweet coconut pepitas.

Mushroom, sweet potato, and tahini salad

Natlicious Food This salad is a great Christmas side dish

Roasted sweet potato and mushrooms form the base of this salad by Natlicious Food, tossed with crisp cabbage, carrot, and arugula, then dressed in a lemony tahini sauce and finished with toasted almonds and bursts of pomegranate.

Korean bulgogi mushrooms

Jeeca Uy Love Korean food? Try these vegan bulgogi mushrooms

For a tasty, Korean-inspired main, make these Korean bulgogi mushrooms by Jeeca Uy. Following the beloved flavors of bulgogi, mushrooms soak up the savory and sweet flavors of the sauce. It pairs perfectly with rice and additions like vegan kimchi and crunchy seaweed sheets.

Sweet and sour cauliflower

Christine Wong Cauliflower is an excellent plant-based meat alternative

This sweet and sour cauliflower recipe is from Christine Wong. Crispy battered florets fry until golden, then glaze in a citrus-forward sauce made with fresh orange and lemon juice, delivering sharp sweetness and glossy texture rooted in classic Hong Kong flavors.

Caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza

Elaine Skiadas Swap almond ricotta for any variation of the vegan cheese you prefer

Last up is Elaine Skiadas’s caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza. Jammy shallots cooked with balsamic and dates spread over crisp dough, topped with earthy mushrooms and vegan mozzarella, then finished with almond ricotta and fresh arugula.

