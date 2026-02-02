X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

10 Weeknight Vegan Dinners That Don’t Rely On Tofu

Tired of tofu? Here are some weeknight dinners that go without this popular product

By

6 Minutes Read

a caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza with dates and arugula for weeknight vegan dinners Enjoy some variety from these dinners that don't include tofu - Media Credit: Elaine Skiadas

Tofu is a common ingredient in plant-based cooking, but it’s not the only way to make a solid vegan dinner. These weeknight vegan dinners offer variety without relying on tofu or other soy-based proteins. They’re useful for anyone wanting new ideas or looking to change up their usual routine.

The recipes focus on vegetables, beans, grains, and mushrooms. The list includes soups, sheet-pan meals, risottos, noodle dishes, and oven-baked dinners. The ingredients are familiar, and the methods stay practical for evenings when time is limited.

Read more: 8 Of Our Highest Rated Dinner Recipes

Each recipe fits into a regular weeknight schedule and doesn’t require extra prep or specialty techniques. These are straightforward vegan dinners that are easy to make, yummy to eat, and suited to everyday cooking without tofu.

Creamy roasted gold potato leek soup

creamy roasted gold potato leek soup with coconut milk, nutritional yeast and pumpkin seeds for weeknight vegan dinners
Healthy Little Vittles Roast leeks and potatoes for a wonderful, flavorful soup base

This list starts with a creamy roasted gold potato and leek soup by Gina Fontana. Roasted potatoes and leeks blend with coconut milk, garlic, nutritional yeast, and plant-based butter into a smooth, savory soup with a soft texture and gentle sweetness from the leeks.

Find the recipe here.

Pizza night salad

vegan pizza night salad with high protein chickpeas
Danielle Brown This tasty salad is packed full of protein

Next up is this pizza night salad by Danielle Brown. Shredded iceberg and radicchio combine with chickpeas, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, and red onion, creating a crunchy, briny salad that holds its texture once tossed with dressing.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash risotto with cognac

a pan of butternut squash risotto with cognac, pumpkin seed pesto, and fried thyme blossom
Stellar Risotto is all about choosing the right flavors to pair with creamy rice

Try this butternut squash risotto for a comforting, flavorful dinner. Roasted squash folds into slowly cooked rice with cognac and stock, while pumpkin seed pesto and crisp fried thyme finish the dish with texture and savory contrast.

Find the recipe here.

Easy vegan drunken noodles

A bowl of easy vegan drunken noodles
Alie Suvélor Drunken noodles is a great dish to make on a Friday night

Make these easy drunken noodles by Cheynese Khachame for an easy, umami dish perfect for a quick bite. Wide rice noodles stir-fry with onion, carrot, and pepper in a sauce layered with garlic, ginger, chili, and sesame oil.

Find the recipe here.

Sheet pan gnocchi alla norma

a sheet pan gnocchi alla norma with eggplant. basil, tomato, and gnocchi
Elaine Skiadas This sheet pan recipe is perfect for busy weeknights

This sheet pan gnocchi alla norma by Elaine Skiadas roasts gnocchi with eggplant, cherry tomatoes, and garlic until crisp-edged and tender, as burst tomatoes form a glossy sauce finished with oregano, chili flakes, and fresh basil.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 Vegan Dinners Where Chickpeas Are The Star Of The Show

Butter bean and sweet papas coconut stew

butter bean and sweet papas coconut stew with spicy and sweet coconut pepitas
Hannah Bodsworth Pepitas are pumpkin seeds that can be eaten raw or roasted

Frankie Paz uses pepitas for crunch in this butter bean and sweet papas coconut stew. The dish contains sweet potato, carrot, and peppers, which simmer with butter beans, ginger, cumin, and chili. It’s finished with coconut yogurt and topped with spicy-sweet coconut pepitas.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom, sweet potato, and tahini salad

A sweet potato, mushroom, and tahini salad on a plate
Natlicious Food This salad is a great Christmas side dish

Roasted sweet potato and mushrooms form the base of this salad by Natlicious Food, tossed with crisp cabbage, carrot, and arugula, then dressed in a lemony tahini sauce and finished with toasted almonds and bursts of pomegranate.

Find the recipe here.

Korean bulgogi mushrooms

a picture of Korean bulgogi mushrooms made with king oyster mushrooms, and served with rice and vegan kimchi for weeknight vegan dinners
Jeeca Uy Love Korean food? Try these vegan bulgogi mushrooms

For a tasty, Korean-inspired main, make these Korean bulgogi mushrooms by Jeeca Uy. Following the beloved flavors of bulgogi, mushrooms soak up the savory and sweet flavors of the sauce. It pairs perfectly with rice and additions like vegan kimchi and crunchy seaweed sheets.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet and sour cauliflower

a plate of fried sweet and sour cauliflower with garnish for weeknight vegan dinners
Christine Wong Cauliflower is an excellent plant-based meat alternative

This sweet and sour cauliflower recipe is from Christine Wong. Crispy battered florets fry until golden, then glaze in a citrus-forward sauce made with fresh orange and lemon juice, delivering sharp sweetness and glossy texture rooted in classic Hong Kong flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza

a caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza with dates and arugula
Elaine Skiadas Swap almond ricotta for any variation of the vegan cheese you prefer

Last up is Elaine Skiadas’s caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza. Jammy shallots cooked with balsamic and dates spread over crisp dough, topped with earthy mushrooms and vegan mozzarella, then finished with almond ricotta and fresh arugula.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 5 Comforting Dhal Recipes

Tagged

comfort food

high protein

pasta

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active