Dinner Vegan Recipes

Creamy Polenta With Mushrooms, Kale, And Chickpeas

This nourishing dish is a great choice for winter evenings

By

2 Minutes Read

creamy polenta with mushrooms, kale, and chickpeas Mushrooms and chickpeas make for a meaty and filling topping for polenta - Media Credit: Joel Fuhrman
This creamy polenta with mushrooms, kale, and chickpeas is a comforting bowl built from simple ingredients. Polenta is made from cornmeal and cooks into a soft, spoonable base. It works well as a warm meal during colder months, when hearty textures feel most appealing. The mild flavor of the polenta lets the vegetables and legumes stand out, which makes this dish easy to enjoy for lunch or dinner.

This recipe comes from Joel Fuhrman’s Eat to Live Cookbook. Mushrooms and onions cook down until tender and savory, while garlic and balsamic vinegar add depth. Kale softens into the mixture and brings color and substance. Chickpeas add plant protein and help turn the vegetables into a filling topping. A small amount of tomato and broth ties everything together.

The polenta cooks on the stovetop with regular stirring and thickens as it simmers. Once ready, it holds the vegetable mixture well and stays creamy. Serve this dish warm on its own or with a simple side. It reheats easily and works well for leftovers during the week.

Make this creamy polenta with mushrooms

This creamy polenta is topped with mushrooms, kale, and chickpeas for a warm, high-protein meal. It’s a wholesome dish that works well for lunch or dinner and reheats easily.
creamy polenta with mushrooms, kale, and chickpeas
No ratings yet
Duration40 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

For the vegetables
  • 10 ounces mushrooms any variety or a combination of different types, sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic chopped
  • 1 large red onion sliced
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 5 cups chopped kale tough stems removed
  • cups diced tomatoes
  • cups cooked or 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium or no-salt-added chickpeas
  • Drained 1 cup low-sodium or no-salt added vegetable broth
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • teaspoon cayenne pepper
For the polenta
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup cornmeal

Instructions

  • Heat 2–3 tablespoons water in a large skillet. Add mushrooms, garlic, and onion and water-sauté 5 minutes at medium heat or until onions are tender and mushrooms have cooked down.
  • Add balsamic vinegar and simmer for an additional minute. Add kale and continue cooking until kale has softened.
  • Add tomatoes, chickpeas, vegetable broth, thyme, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.
  • Simmer for 10 minutes, breaking up some of the chickpeas and tomatoes with the back of a spoon.
  • To prepare polenta, bring water to a boil over high heat, then slowly whisk in cornmeal. When all the cornmeal is added, reduce heat to a very low simmer, cover, and continue cooking until the polenta is smooth and thick, about 10–20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Serve polenta topped with kale and chickpea mixture.

Excerpted from pg. 162 Eat to Live Cookbook by Joel Fuhrman reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2013.

The Author

Joel Fuhrman

Joel Fuhrman, M.D. is a board-certified family physician, six-time New York Times best-selling author and nutritional researcher who specializes in preventing and reversing disease through nutritional and natural methods. Dr. Fuhrman is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition and natural healing, and has appeared on hundreds of radio and television shows. Through his own hugely successful PBS specials, which have raised more than $30 million for public broadcasting stations, he brings nutritional science to homes across America and around the world. Dr. Fuhrman is the President of the Nutritional Research Foundation, and is a member of the Dr. Oz Show Advisory Board. He work and discoveries are published in medical journals and he is involved with multiple nutritional studies with major research institutions across America. Dr. Fuhrman is the author of six New York Times bestsellers: Eat to Live (Little Brown, 2003); Super Immunity (HarperOne, 2012); The End of Diabetes (HarperOne, 2013); The Eat to Live Cookbook (HarperOne, 2013); The End of Dieting (HarperOne, 2014) and The End of Heart Disease (HarperOne, 2016). To date, he has sold more than three million books.

