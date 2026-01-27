Continue Veganuary With These 10 Recipes

Veganuary doesn’t have to end once January feels busy or motivation dips. If you want to continue Veganuary without overthinking every meal, simple and familiar recipes make all the difference. Straightforward dishes help plant-based eating feel normal, not like a project. When food tastes good and fits into everyday routines, sticking with it becomes much easier.

This list focuses on meals that are recognizable and comforting. Think pasta with tomato sauce, soups built around beans and vegetables, and desserts that rely on fruit and pantry staples. These recipes don’t chase trends or try to reinvent classics. They keep flavors clear and cooking methods uncomplicated, which makes them easy to return to throughout the week.

Whether you’re fully committed to vegan eating or just easing into it, these dishes offer a steady middle ground. These recipes are wholesome without being restrictive and familiar without being boring. If you want plant-based food that fits into real life, these recipes are a good place to start.

Ultimate pasta with tomato sauce

David Loftus Give this classic Nonna’s pasta with tomato sauce a go for dinner tonight

Continue Veganuary with classics like this Italian pasta with tomato sauce by Giuseppe Federici. Finely chopped garlic, carrot, and shallots simmer with tomatoes into a smooth pomodoro, finished with chili flakes, basil, and optional vegan Parmesan.

Blueberry crumble

Kim Lightbody Share this easy blueberry crumble over coffee this autumn

Try this blueberry crumble by Rose Elliot next. It’s completely vegan and can be made year-round with frozen blueberries. Juicy berries bake beneath a walnut-studded crumble, lightly sweetened with maple syrup and crisped with olive oil into a golden, textured topping.

Baked shakshuka with butter beans

Nassima Rothacker This shakshuka recipe features a delicious pumpkin seed pesto

For breakfast, go for this baked shakshuka with butter beans by Bettina Campolucci Bordi. A smoky tomato base thickens around butter beans, aubergine, onion, and red pepper, layered with paprika, cayenne, and sun-dried tomatoes until rich and spoonable.

Caesar chickpea pitta pockets

Jo Sidey These high-protein pitta pockets are ideal for packed lunches

Lunchtime calls for easy, high-protein goodness, and this Caesar chickpea pitta pocket by Elly Smart does the trick. Warm pitta opens to roasted chickpeas seasoned with oregano, layered beneath lettuce and tomato, then coated in a sharp vegan caesar dressing flecked with capers and garlic.

Yogurt tofu

Try this yogurt tofu in a sandwich, on a wrap, or in a power bowl

The next recipe is not only tasty, but you can use it in all sorts of dishes. Try this all-purpose yogurt tofu by Natlicious Food, where firm cubes soak in a tangy, spiced yogurt marinade before baking into tender pieces with lightly crisped edges and deep, savory seasoning.

Ricotta and spinach stuffed shells

Miranda Stokkel This pasta works well with a side salad and garlic bread

This familiar recipe is made vegan with tofu ricotta. This recipe by Liz Douglas makes for a fabulous family dinner. Jumbo pasta shells cradle a creamy tofu and spinach filling, then bake in a thick tomato sauce until tender inside with lightly crisped tops.

Chickpea and vegetable soup

Stellar This soup is easy and nutritious, perfect for winter

Chickpea and vegetable soup is a winter staple, and this recipe builds layers of flavor through slowly softened vegetables, tender potatoes, and hearty chickpeas simmered in stock, lightly thickened by blending, then finished with wilted spinach and a squeeze of lemon.

No-bake pumpkin pie stuffed dates

Healthy Little Vittles These super simple, no-bake pumpkin date bites are an easy, crowd-pleasing treat

Next up are these no-bake pumpkin pie stuffed dates. This recipe by Gina Fontana is an easy way to try out simple raw vegan desserts with flavors everyone loves. Soft Medjool dates hold a creamy spiced pumpkin filling, finished with a light graham-style coating for a gentle crunch.

One-pot savory root vegetable stew

Kate Friedman Mushrooms make this stew extra meaty

This one-pot savory root vegetable stew is a no-brainer for cold-weather vegan cooking. This recipe from Kate Friedman uses mushrooms, carrots, and turnips simmered in a dark tomato-tamari base, with slow-cooked onions and garlic deepening the sauce into something thick and savory.

Vegan zuppa Toscana soup

Healthy Little Vittles This soup is based on a classic Italian recipe

The last recipe on this list is Gina Fontana’s vegan zuppa Toscana soup. Gold potatoes and kale simmer in a creamy dairy-free broth, enriched with a fennel-scented vegan sausage crumble that brings depth and classic Tuscan character to the bowl.

