This sticky gochujang tofu bowl brings together bold flavor, texture, and nourishment in one simple dish. It’s quick to make, high in protein, and packed with plants, making it a great weeknight dinner. The bowl format means every component stands on its own while still working together, similar to a nourish bowl or Buddha bowl. With four servings, it’s ideal for sharing or meal-prepping for the week.

The recipe comes from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club and uses crispy tofu coated in a sweet-spicy gochujang sauce. The dish includes tofu, Thai sticky rice, and a mix of broccoli, kimchi, and edamame. Together, this bowl is full of fiber, plant diversity, and color. The kimchi and gochujang add fermented goodness, which can support gut health.

This bowl is a great everyday meal. It comes together fast, relies on pantry staples, and delivers deep flavor without fuss. Enjoy it for dinner and save leftovers for lunch the next day.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Prep the sticky gochujang tofu bowl

Crispy tofu in sticky gochujang sauce, served with rice, greens, and kimchi. This high-protein bowl packs plant points, fiber, and fermented flavor for a quick, filling dinner., perfect for easy meal prep. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Tofu 400 g/14 oz approx. extra firm tofu drained, patted dry and cut into 1-2cm cubes

6 tbsp cornflour

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper optional Gochujang sauce 2 cloves garlic finely chopped (use pre-chopped if short of time)

Thumbnail of ginger peeled and grated (use pre-chopped if short of time)

2 tbsp tomato purée

3 tbsp soy sauce (use tamari if gluten-free)

1 tbsp gochujang paste

Juice of ½ a lime

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp syrup (e.g. maple or agave) Rice 300 g/10.5 oz Thai sticky rice (Thai jasmine rice or any rice of your choice, cooked according to the instructions on the packet) Optional extras 1 x head of broccoli broken into bite-sized florets and steamed or boiled

150 g/1 cup edamame steamed or boiled

4 tbsp kimchi optional

Sriracha mayo drizzle (mix 2 tbsp vegan mayonnaise with 2 tsp sriracha and 2 tbsp water – optional) Optional extras Sesame seeds

Coriander

Fresh chili

Mixed seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, etc.) Instructions Tofu Using a Tupperware container, add the tofu, cornflour, salt and pepper. Put on the lid and shake it up. Or place the tofu in a large bowl and make sure it’s thoroughly coated.

Get a large frying pan or wok and heat a little oil on a medium heat. Fry the tofu until golden on all sides. Set aside. Sauce While the tofu is frying make the sauce using a large frying pan or wok.

Heat a little oil on medium then add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes.

Add all of the other sauce ingredients and simmer until it starts to thicken, around 5-10 minutes.

Place the tofu in with the sauce and make sure it’s thoroughly coated. Heat for a further 2 minutes. Extras/assembly Divide the rice into sections in four bowls.

Divide all the other items into sections, including the tofu.

Drizzle over the sriracha mayo, sesame seeds and fresh coriander if using.

