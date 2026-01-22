rustic red sauce tofu with warm spices

This rustic red sauce tofu is a warming, high-protein meal built around simple pantry ingredients. This recipe is from Natlicious Food and takes inspiration from a classic family dish traditionally made with meat. Here, firm tofu steps in and absorbs a gently spiced tomato sauce that feels comforting and familiar. The dish is naturally gluten-free and works well as a main for both lunch and dinner.

You bake the tofu first until lightly crisp, which helps it hold its shape once added to the sauce. Onion and garlic form the base, followed by tomato paste, peeled tomatoes, and warm spices like curry, turmeric, and chili flakes. The sauce cooks slowly and thickens as it simmers, creating a rich, savory base without needing many ingredients. Once combined, the tofu soaks up the flavor.

This dish suits colder days when you want something nourishing and filling. Serve it with rice, quinoa, or pasta, depending on what you have on hand. It reheats well and makes a good option for leftovers the next day.

Rustic red sauce tofu method

Ingredients Tofu: 400 g firm tofu

1 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons corn flour Tomato sauce: 1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

3 tablespoons of olive oil

½ teaspoon of each garlic powder curry and turmeric powder and chili flakes

1 heaped teaspoon tomato paste

400 g peeled tomatoes

Salt and pepper Instructions Cut the tofu in small pieces and add them into a large bowl.

Add the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and mix carefully with a silicon spatula.

Then add the corn flour and mix.

Spread the tofu pieces on a baking tray lined with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat, in a single layer and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes, turning half way through.

Cut the onion and garlic into small pieces.

Sauté the onions in a wide pan along with the olive oil and a pinch of salt, until translucent.

Then add the garlic, and the spices and sauté for a couple of minutes.

Continue with the tomato paste and sauté for a minute.

Then add the water bit by bit, in total we are adding 450ml plus the can of peeled tomatoes.

Cook semi-covered on a low heat, stirring occasionally.

Once the tofu is ready is baked add it in the tomato sauce and cook it for a couple of minutes.

Serve with rice, quinoa or pasta.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

