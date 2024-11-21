X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

How To Make Vegan Mac And Beans

Try this high-protein plant-based vegan mac and beans for meal prep

a dish full of vegan mac and beans with crispy beans on the side Potato and cannellini beans make this vegan mac even more creamy and filling - Media Credit: Romy London
Vegan mac and beans is a creamy, protein-packed twist on the classic comfort food. This dish combines tender macaroni with a rich, velvety sauce made from blended cannellini beans, soft white potato, and flavorful seasonings. The addition of nutritional yeast, miso, and vegan cheese (optional) creates a cheesy, umami flavor that’s perfect for plant-based eaters.

To prepare this Romy London recipe, sauté onions and garlic, then blend them with potato, beans, miso, and plant milk to create a smooth, protein-packed sauce. Once mixed with the cooked macaroni, the dish is transferred to a baking dish and topped with breadcrumbs and vegan cheese. Baking gives the mac and beans a golden, crispy topping that contrasts beautifully with the creamy sauce.

For extra texture and flavor, fry the remaining cannellini beans with thyme until crispy and use them as a topping. Serve this dish warm, garnished with fresh herbs or more nutritional yeast if desired.

Vegan mac and beans

Love vegan mac and cheese and getting your protein in? Try this vegan mac and beans for a cheesy, comforting, and protein rich meal.
a dish full of vegan mac and beans with crispy beans on the side
Duration40 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 250 g macaroni pasta
  • 100 g white potato peeled & cooked until soft
  • 2 tins cannellini beans
  • 1 tbsp vegan butter
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves chopped
  • 1 tbsp white miso
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • ¼ tap sea salt
  • 200 ml plant milk
  • ½ tsp fresh thyme
  • 80 g shredded vegan cheese optional
  • 1-2 tbsp breadcrumbs

Instructions

  • Prepare your pasta according to package instructions and preheat your oven to 180°C.
  • Sauté the onions in vegan butter over medium heat, add the garlic and remove from the heat after 1 minute. Transfer to a blender.
  • Add the potato, nutritional yeast, miso, salt, pepper, lemon juice, plant milk and ⅔ of the beans to the blender and blend into a smooth sauce, adding small amounts of pasta water until you get the desired texture.
  • Add the rest of the beans into a pan and fry them in the remaining butter with the thyme until lightly crispy.
  • Drain the pasta and mix with the sauce and season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • Transfer to an oven dish and sprinkle with vegan cheese and breadcrumbs. Bake in the preheated oven at 180°C for 12-15 minutes or until melted and golden.
  • Serve topped with the crispy beans & herbs and more nutritional yeast, if desired.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

