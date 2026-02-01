X
Beyond Steak Loaded Smashed Potatoes

Christmas may be long over but these loaded smashed potatoes work through winter

beyond steak loaded smashed potatoes with cranberry sauce and cheese Make this delish air fryer recipe when you want high-protein comfort food - Media Credit: Christina Kynigios
These Beyond Steak loaded smashed potatoes are a comforting winter dish that leans into festive flavors without feeling tied to a single holiday. This recipe is by Christina Kynigios and works well for cozy evenings when you want something filling and familiar. Crispy smashed potatoes form the base, while savory plant-based steak pieces turn it into a hearty plate. A spoon of cranberry sauce adds a sweet note that cuts through the richness.

The potatoes cook until golden and crisp around the edges, with soft centers that soak up seasoning. Paprika and roast potato seasoning bring warmth, while melted plant-based cheese adds richness. The Beyond Steak cooks quickly and layers easily on top. A drizzle of gravy pulls everything together and keeps the dish grounded and comforting. Fresh rosemary finishes it with a sharp, aromatic note.

This dish suits cold nights when you want bold flavors and texture. Serve it as a main for dinner or as a shared plate with vegetables on the side. It’s indulgent, easy to assemble, and perfect for winter cravings after the festive rush.

Try these air fryer loaded smashed potatoes

These loaded smashed potatoes combine crispy baby potatoes with savory Beyond Steak, melted plant-based cheese, and gravy. Cranberry sauce and rosemary add a festive touch that works well as a winter comfort dish.
beyond steak loaded smashed potatoes with cranberry sauce and cheese
Duration45 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 2 x 160g pack Beyond Steak Pieces
  • 500 g baby potatoes
  • Salt & pepper
  • 2 tsp paprika
  • 2 tsp roast potato seasoning
  • 2 tbsp cranberry sauce
  • 1 sprig fresh rosemary
  • 30 g plant-based cheese
  • 100 g made-up plant-based gravy

Instructions

  • Boil the potatoes in salted water until fork tender. Gently smash using the bottom of a mug or cup, then season with salt, pepper, paprika and roast potato seasoning.
  • Spray with oil and air fry on 200°C for 15-20 mins, flipping half way.
  • In the meantime fry the Beyond Steak Plant-Based Pieces for 4 mins in a pan with spray oil, or use the air fryer.
  • Load the Beyond Steak onto the smashed potatoes, scatter with cheese then place under a hot grill or microwave until melted.
  • Dollop over the cranberry sauce then the sprigs of rosemary. Finish with the gravy and dive right in.

This recipe is from Christina Kynigios and the original can be found here. You can also find her TikTok here.

Christina Kynigos

Christina Kynigos is a Greek-Cypriot foodie, recipe developer and social media creator widely recognised online as @veryhungrygreek. She has built a large following across platforms like TikTok and Instagram by sharing quick, satisfying and healthy recipes that resonate with home cooks and plant-curious eaters alike. She focuses on dishes that are easy to prepare without sacrificing nutrition or enjoyment and has created this on-trend Loaded air fryer recipe for those looking to lessen their meat in January.

