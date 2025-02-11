How To Make This Game-Changing Vegan Lasagna Soup

This vegan lasagna soup from Breaking Up With Dairy by Bailey Ruskus takes all the flavors of classic lasagna and turns them into a cozy, dairy-free soup. It’s a warm and creamy dish packed with roasted vegetables, cannellini beans, and lasagna sheets, making it a great option for chilly nights or when you want comfort food but are pressed for time.

Lasagna soup has been all over social media in recent months. It tastes very similar to traditional lasagna, but it’s far easier to make. This recipe couldn’t be more straightforward, and it tastes absolutely incredible. Mushrooms bring a rich, umami depth while red bell peppers add a slight sweetness. Roasting these ingredients first enhances their flavors, giving the soup a deeper, more complex taste. Cashews or almonds help create a creamy base without any dairy, and kale adds extra nutrients. This soup is filling but still light, making it perfect for dinner.

Whether you’re looking for a meal to warm up after a long day or something nourishing to share, this soup delivers. With plant-based protein from the beans and healthy fats from nuts, it’s a balanced dish that keeps you full. If you love lasagna but want something easier, this soup is a great choice.

Read more: Vegan Chickpea-Coconut Curry Bowl

Oven-roasted lasagna soup

You don't need meat or dairy to enjoy this oven-roasted lasagna soup. Give it a try for dinner tonight for a comforting, high protein meal. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 red bell peppers seeded and sliced

1 garlic bulb top sliced off

1 onion sliced

½ cup (90 g) cashews or blanched almonds

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 leek tops removed and discarded, sliced

3 large portobello mushrooms stems removed and discarded, sliced

4 to 5 tomatoes small chopped, or 1 (15-ounce [425 g]) can diced tomatoes

1 15-ounce [425 g] can cannellini beans rinsed

8 cups (1 9 L) veggie broth

1 cup (240 ml) unsweetened plant-based milk

1 13- to 14-ounce [370– 400 g] package of your favorite lasagna noodles (GF if needed)

2 cups (50 g) chopped kale

1 cup (15 g) chopped fresh basil Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C).

Combine the bell peppers, garlic bulb, onion, and cashews on a large baking sheet.

Drizzle with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the olive oil, sprinkle with half of the salt and half of the black pepper, then mix well with your hands.

Spread the mixture into a single layer and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the garlic is golden brown and bell peppers are soft. Once done, remove from the oven and set aside.

While the veggies bake, place a 7-quart soup pot over medium heat. Once hot, add the remaining tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil, leek, and remaining salt and black pepper, and sauté for 1 minute.

Next, add the portobello mushrooms and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the portobellos are softened. Add the tomatoes, and stir to deglaze the pan. Add the cannellini beans, stir, then add veggie broth and bring to a boil.

Meanwhile, transfer the roasted onion, cashews, and bell peppers to a high-powered blender. Squeeze the garlic cloves into the blender from the bulb and add the plant-based milk. Blend on high speed for 30 seconds, or until smooth. Set aside.

Once the veggie broth is boiling, lower the heat slightly, pour the creamy blended mixture into the pot, and stir.

Break your uncooked lasagna noodles into half or thirds (depending on your preference), add them to the boiling soup, and cook for the duration of their package instructions.

Once the noodles are soft and tender, add the kale and basil, and mix well. Taste for salt. The soup will be done when the kale has softened. Enjoy immediately.

Excerpted from BREAKING UP WITH DAIRY by Bailey Ruskus. Copyright © 2025 by Bailey Ruskus. Photography copyright © 2025 by Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus. Used by arrangement with Balance, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

Read more: Warming Cauliflower And Quinoa Bowl