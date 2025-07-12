10 High-Protein Dessert Recipes

High-protein dessert recipes give vegans more ways to enjoy sweet treats while at the same time getting a boost of plant-based protein. These desserts are perfect for anyone looking to fuel up after a workout, maintain energy during the day, or simply avoid the sugar crash that comes with traditional sweets.

Instead of cream or eggs, these recipes use ingredients like tofu, chickpeas, chia seeds, nut butter, and plant-based protein powder. You’ll find options like chewy bars, rich mousses, chocolate brownies, and no-bake cookie dough. Some are fruity, others chocolate-heavy, but all offer more than just flavor – they help support your protein needs too.

Many of these desserts are easy to prep in advance and keep in the fridge or freezer. That means you always have something ready when cravings hit. They also work well for lunchboxes, quick snacks, or post-dinner bites.

You don’t have to choose between health and taste. These high-protein dessert recipes prove you can enjoy both. Whether you need a quick treat or a smart snack, there is plant-based protein in every bite.

Vegan protein rice crispy bars

Nourishing Amy Use protein powder to your treats to reach your protein goals

These no-bake rice crispy bars from Nourishing Amy are light, chewy, and protein-packed. Made with puffed rice and plant-based protein powder, they’re perfect for a post-workout snack or quick dessert. Keep a batch in the fridge for sweet bites that also support your goals.

Find the recipe here.

Protein-packed creamy peanut butter mousse

Natlicious Food This peanut butter mousse is completely vegan

This creamy peanut butter mousse by Natlicious Food comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Rich in protein and naturally sweet, it delivers a fluffy, spoonable dessert that feels indulgent but fuels you too. Great for meal prep or a quick fix after dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chocolate protein muffins

Maria's Munchies These yummy protein-packed vegan chocolate muffins are perfect for a healthier treat

These chocolate muffins are soft, rich, and surprisingly high in plant protein. Made without dairy or eggs, they’re great for breakfast or dessert and store well for the week ahead. This recipe is from Marias Munchies.

Find the recipe here.

Edible vegan cookie dough

Monika Normand This cookie dough is made from plant-based ingredients

This edible cookie dough from Emani Corcran is safe to eat raw and packed with protein. It’s made with simple, plant-based ingredients and can be enjoyed by the spoonful. Keep it in the fridge for when cravings hit without sacrificing nutrition.

Find the recipe here.

Mini brownie tart

Nadine Horn Almond butter and peanut butter add a creamy and rich flavor to the brownie

This protein-rich brownie tart is baked in a muffin tin for perfect individual portions. It’s chocolatey, dense, and contains whole-food ingredients like black beans. This recipe from Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer is a great make-ahead treat for lunchboxes, snacks, or after-dinner desserts.

Find the recipe here.

10-minute vegan chickpea cookie dough

Sammy Green Chickpeas are a popular ingredient in plant-based desserts

Creamy, protein-filled chickpea cookie dough offers a sweet way to snack without baking. Chickpeas blend into a smooth, neutral base that’s easy to flavor with chocolate chips and vanilla. This Chloe Wheatland recipe is a smart swap that still hits the spot.

Find the recipe here.

Easy vegan ‘cheat’s tiramisu’

Sammy Green Who doesn’t love alternatives to classic desserts?

This fast, no-fuss vegan tiramisu by Chloe Wheatland layers creamy, high-protein filling with coffee-soaked biscuits. It’s a shortcut version of the Italian favorite, made quicker and lighter, but still delicious. Great for dinner parties or when you want something impressive without the effort.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea raspberry brownies

Healthy French Wife These protein-packed brownies contain chickpeas and quinoa flour

These fudgy brownies made by Healthy French Wife sneaks chickpeas into the mix for added protein and fiber. Tart raspberries cut through the richness, making each bite balanced and satisfying. No one will guess how wholesome they are.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberries and cream chia cheesecake pots

The Zesty Lime These chia cheesecake pots use silken tofu for protein

These no-bake cheesecake pots by The Zesty Lime layer creamy chia pudding with sweet strawberry topping. They’re packed with plant protein and healthy fats, offering a fresh, fruity finish to any meal. Serve chilled for a light but filling dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan protein chocolate mousse

Romy London If you’ve never made chocolate mousse with black beans before, this is your sign to try

This high-protein chocolate mousse from Romy London gets its smooth texture from an unexpected ingredient but tastes just like classic mousse. It’s rich, velvety, and takes minutes to make. An easy way to enjoy dessert while getting in extra nutrients.

Find the recipe here.

