10-Minute Vegan Chickpea Cookie Dough

If you’re a fan of cookie dough but can’t stand the idea of eating “raw” dough, try this vegan chickpea cookie dough by Chloe Wheatland. The recipe comes from her new cookbook, Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen, and it’s a gluten-free, high-protein twist on the classic treat. This dessert has a fudgy consistency and a delightful flavor blend, including peanut butter, Medjool dates, and bittersweet dark chocolate chips.

This tasty treat may be healthier than regular cookie dough, but it doesn’t taste like its base: chickpeas. Instead, the chickpeas create a rich texture while adding plant protein. Medjool dates and rice malt syrup provide natural sweetness, while peanut butter and vanilla protein powder give it extra depth and nutrition. The addition of dark chocolate chips makes every bite indulgent.

Enjoy this dessert as an afternoon snack or pack it in jars for a lunchbox treat. You can even use it as a pre- or post-workout snack for its high-protein content. This chickpea cookie dough combines fun and flavor while offering a healthier option for those with a sweet tooth.

Chickpea cookie dough

For a healthier, gluten-free and high-protein version of classic cookie dough, try this chickpea cookie dough made with peanut butter, protein powder, dates, and dark chocolate chips. No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 5 Ingredients ½ cup (75 g) Medjool dates pitted

400 g can chickpeas drained and rinsed

⅓ cup (95 g) peanut butter

¼ cup (30 g) vegan vanilla protein powder

¼ cup (60 ml) soy milk plus extra if needed

¼ cup (60 ml) rice malt syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup (65 g) dark chocolate chips Instructions Soak the dates in boiling water for 5 minutes, then drain. Combine the chickpeas, peanut butter, vanilla protein powder, soy milk, rice malt syrup, vanilla extract, dates and a pinch of salt in a food processor.

Process until thick and smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add a dash more soy milk if too thick.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add the chocolate chips and mix well. Spoon mixture into jars and serve. TIP: White beans also work well in this recipe if you don’t have any chickpeas on hand.

Edited extract of Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen (Penguin, $39.99) by Chloe Wheatland. Photography by Sammy Green. Available now.

