Vegan apple dessert recipes are perfect for fall, celebrating the harvest season with warm, comforting treats. Apples are at their peak in autumn, making them a delicious and nutritious addition to plant-based desserts. These fruits are high in fiber and vitamin C, adding natural sweetness and moisture to your favorite treats. Not to mention, they’re one of the heathiest fruits according to nutritionists.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas: From Pancake ‘Cereal’ To A Chocolate Croissant Tearer

11 vegan apple dessert recipes

These desserts offer a variety of textures and flavors. Whether you’re enjoying a classic apple crisp or trying a more unique option like vegan apple pie cookies, these desserts are comforting, filled with fall flavors, and entirely plant-based.

Caramel bramley apple parfait pots

Rebel Recipes These parfait pots are easy to make and include an almond and coconut crumble

These parfaits combine tangy Bramley apples with a rich, sweet caramel sauce, layered beautifully with creamy, coconut yogurt. This Rebel Recipes dish uses apples that have been softened and caramelized, bringing a seasonal warmth to this autumnal dessert.

Topped with an almond, oat, and coconut crumble, it’s the perfect balance of textures. Vegan, gluten-free, and easy to make, this recipe is great for both everyday indulgence and special occasions. What’s more, the tartness of the apples against the sweetness of the caramel creates a delicious contrast.

Find the recipe here.

Toffee apple brownie & caramel sauce

Avant Garde Vegan These apple brownies are moist, decadent, and excellent with caramel sauce

Gaz Oakley’s toffee apple brownies are a delightful combination of gooey, fudgy chocolate and sweet, caramelized apples. The caramel sauce drizzled on top enhances the flavors, making it rich and decadent. Ideal for autumn, this recipe is completely plant-based, using vegan ingredients to recreate a comforting, indulgent treat. The brownies are moist and packed with apple pieces, providing a chewy texture that contrasts with the smooth caramel.

Find the recipe here.

Quick apple tarts

Rachel Ama These apple tarts take only 30 minutes to prepare and bake

These quick apple tarts by Rachel Ama are the perfect dessert when you want something simple yet impressive. Thinly sliced apples are arranged on flaky, vegan puff pastry, and coated with maple syrup. The tarts are baked until golden, crisp, and caramelized. With just a handful of ingredients, this recipe makes for an easy and elegant autumn dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Apple cinnamon crepes

Ela Vegan Enjoy these gluten-free apple crepes with homemade caramel sauce

Light and flavorful, these apple cinnamon crepes are a delightful vegan twist on a classic French dish. The thin crepes from ElaVegan are filled with spiced, sautéed apples that are gently softened with cinnamon and sugar. The combination of the warm apple filling and the soft crepes makes this a perfect fall breakfast or dessert. Be sure to serve with the decadent caramel and peanut butter sauce for added sweetness.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 20 Vegan Chocolate Dessert Ideas

Vegan apple pie cookies

Avocado Skillet Oat and almond flour help make this recipe free from gluten

These vegan apple pie cookies by Avocado Skillet are a portable version of the classic apple pie, making them perfect for snacking on the go. Each bite is filled with cinnamon-spiced apple pieces, encased in a soft, gluten-free dough.

These cookies are made with signature fall flavors such as cinnamon, almond butter, maple syrup, and apple. They are sweet, comforting, and great for sharing with friends and family.

Find the recipe here.

Caramel apples

World of Vegan Here’s how to make caramel apples this Halloween

Who doesn’t love a caramel apple? These vegan caramel apples by World of Vegan are a must-try for fall, especially for Halloween. Crisp apples are dipped in a rich, dairy-free caramel sauce that hardens into a chewy, sweet coating.

This recipe is easy to make and uses plant-based ingredients to recreate this nostalgic autumn treat. Add your favorite toppings like crushed nuts or chocolate drizzle for extra flavor. The contrast between the tart apples and sweet caramel makes this dessert a perfect balance of flavors and textures, ideal for both kids and adults.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan spiced apple loaf cake

JAZZ Apple This cake feels like a warm, comforting hug

This apple loaf cake is moist, tender, and packed with fall flavors. All you need to create this cake is chunks of fresh apples, which are folded into a warmly spiced batter. Then, after baking, the loaf is baked and drizzled with orange, mixed spice glaze, making each slice rich in flavor and texture. The vegan recipe is simple, using plant-based milk and oil to keep the cake light yet flavorful. The cake is easy to store, making it ideal for meal prep or sharing with family during autumn gatherings.

Find the recipe here.

Mulled cider & apple trifle

Darrin Jenkins Try this scrumptious mulled cider and apple trifle for a special occasion

For an intricate dessert and a festive take on a traditional trifle, try Danielle Maupertuis’ mulled cider apple trifle. Expect layers of spiced apples with a creamy, dairy-free custard, almond sponge, gingerbread biscuits, and jelly. The apples are stewed with mulled cider spices, bringing warmth and depth of flavor to the dessert.

Layers of vegan sponge and biscuit add a satisfying crunch, making it perfect for holiday gatherings or cozy fall nights. The combination of soft apples, rich custard, and spiced cider makes this trifle an indulgent yet balanced autumn dessert that’s sure to impress.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan apple crisp

Amber Asakura There’s nothing better than a warm apple crisp to soothe your soul

Clean Food Dirty Girl’s vegan apple crisp is the ultimate comfort food for fall. Tender, spicy cinnamon apples are baked beneath a crunchy, buttery oat topping. You make the crisp by using coconut oil or vegan butter for the topping, which turns golden and crispy in the oven. Serve it warm with a scoop of vegan ice cream for a truly indulgent dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized grilled apples with coconut cream & granola

Jazz Apple This dish is a great dinner party dessert

These caramelized grilled apples are a unique take on a classic fall dessert. The apples are lightly grilled, creating a smoky, caramelized flavor that pairs beautifully with a drizzle of maple syrup or vegan caramel sauce. The grilling process brings out the natural sweetness of the apples, while keeping them tender and juicy.

When complete, serve them on their own or with a dollop of dairy-free yogurt or ice cream for an elegant, simple dessert. This recipe is a great way to enjoy apples in a new and exciting way during autumn.

Find the recipe here.

Pink apple & salted caramel cheesecake

Addicted to Dates This seasonal cheesecake is full of autumnal flavor

The last apple dessert on this list is the vegan pink apple salted caramel cheesecake. This Addicted to Dates recipe is as stunning as it is delicious. The creamy cheesecake filling is made with cashews and flavored with apples and a rich salted caramel sauce. A crunchy pecan crust adds texture, while the sweet and tangy apple flavor shines through.

This plant-based dessert is perfect for special occasions or fall celebrations, offering a decadent yet balanced treat. The combination of tart apples and sweet caramel makes this cheesecake a must-try for the season.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 30 Fall Recipes To Warm Up Your Evenings