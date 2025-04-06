X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

Edible Vegan Cookie Dough

Peanut butter and chocolate chips make this chickpea cookie dough extra delicious

By

(updated )

2 Minutes Read

a jar of edible cookie dough made of chickpeas This cookie dough is made from plant-based ingredients - Media Credit: Monika Normand
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This edible cookie dough from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran is the kind of dessert you’ll want to keep in your fridge at all times. It’s fully vegan, super easy to make, and hits the spot when you’re craving something sweet. The best part? It’s made with chickpeas — but you’d never guess.

You toss everything into a food processor: chickpeas, tahini, peanut butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, and oat flour. Blend it until smooth, chill it, then mix in as many chocolate chips as your heart wants.

Scoop it into little bites and pop them in the freezer to firm up. They’re great straight from the fridge, easy to snack on, and feel like a treat without being heavy.

This is a perfect plant-based dessert to share with friends, surprise a skeptic, or just eat by the spoonful when no one’s looking. It’s simple, quick, and seriously good.

Read more: 2-Ingredient Vegan Matcha Ice Cream

Edible Cookie Dough

Craving cookie dough you can actually eat? Try this vegan version made with tahini, peanut butter, chickpeas, oat flour, and choc chips.
a jar of edible cookie dough made of chickpeas
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 [439-g] can chickpeas
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) tahini
  • 1 tbsp (16 g) peanut butter
  • 3 tbsp (42 g) brown sugar
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) maple syrup
  • ¼ cup + 1 tbsp (128 g) oat flour
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) vanilla
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½–1 cup (120–240 g) vegan dark chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
  • Drain, rinse and dry the chickpeas with a paper towel. Add the chickpeas, tahini, peanut butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, oat flour, vanilla and salt to a food processor and process for 5 minutes, until smooth.
  • Put the mixture in a medium bowl and chill in the fridge for 10 minutes.
  • Add ½ cup (120 g) of the chocolate chips if you’re a conservative chocolate lover and the full 1 cup (240 g) if you’re a true chocolate lover. Fold the chips into the dough until well combined, then chill in the fridge for 15 minutes.
  • Using a cookie scoop, scoop the dough onto the parchment-lined cookie sheet and place in the freezer for 5 minutes. Enjoy immediately, or store the dough balls in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

Read more: Vegan Apple Pie Nuggets

Tagged

chickpea

chickpeas

cookie

high protein

recipes

vegan peanut butter

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Emani Corcran

Emani Corcran is the creator of the vegan food blog Blk and Vegan. She has worked with companies such as Ninja Kitchen and Daring Foods Plant Chicken, and lives in Dallas, Texas.

More by Emani Corcran

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active