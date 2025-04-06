Edible Vegan Cookie Dough

This edible cookie dough from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran is the kind of dessert you’ll want to keep in your fridge at all times. It’s fully vegan, super easy to make, and hits the spot when you’re craving something sweet. The best part? It’s made with chickpeas — but you’d never guess.

You toss everything into a food processor: chickpeas, tahini, peanut butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, and oat flour. Blend it until smooth, chill it, then mix in as many chocolate chips as your heart wants.

Scoop it into little bites and pop them in the freezer to firm up. They’re great straight from the fridge, easy to snack on, and feel like a treat without being heavy.

This is a perfect plant-based dessert to share with friends, surprise a skeptic, or just eat by the spoonful when no one’s looking. It’s simple, quick, and seriously good.

Edible Cookie Dough

Craving cookie dough you can actually eat? Try this vegan version made with tahini, peanut butter, chickpeas, oat flour, and choc chips. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 [439-g] can chickpeas

¼ cup (60 ml) tahini

1 tbsp (16 g) peanut butter

3 tbsp (42 g) brown sugar

3 tbsp (45 ml) maple syrup

¼ cup + 1 tbsp (128 g) oat flour

2 tsp (10 ml) vanilla

Pinch of salt

½–1 cup (120–240 g) vegan dark chocolate chips Instructions Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Drain, rinse and dry the chickpeas with a paper towel. Add the chickpeas, tahini, peanut butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, oat flour, vanilla and salt to a food processor and process for 5 minutes, until smooth.

Put the mixture in a medium bowl and chill in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Add ½ cup (120 g) of the chocolate chips if you’re a conservative chocolate lover and the full 1 cup (240 g) if you’re a true chocolate lover. Fold the chips into the dough until well combined, then chill in the fridge for 15 minutes.

Using a cookie scoop, scoop the dough onto the parchment-lined cookie sheet and place in the freezer for 5 minutes. Enjoy immediately, or store the dough balls in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

