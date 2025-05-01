10 Vegan Cakes To Make This Weekend

Weekends are the perfect time to slow down and bake something sweet. Whether you’re new to baking or have been doing it for years, there’s something special about making a cake from scratch. These vegan cakes prove you don’t need eggs, butter, or dairy to create something soft, rich, and full of flavor.

Vegan baking is more accessible than ever. With simple swaps like plant-based milk, fruit purées, or dairy-free yogurt, you can recreate all kinds of classic cakes without animal products. Even if you’re gluten-free, there are options on this list that taste just as good as the originals.

Home baking lets you control what goes into your food and experiment with flavors you love – citrus, chocolate, fruit, or spice. Plus, there’s nothing like the smell of cake in the oven and a fresh slice on the weekend.

Whether you’re baking for yourself, your family, or friends, these vegan cakes to make this weekend are easy to follow and fun to make. Pick one, gather your ingredients, and enjoy the process. You might just find a new favorite.

Gluten-free poppy seed tea cake

Ana Rusu This plant-based tea cake uses fresh raspberries in the icing

The first of the vegan cakes comes from Ana Rusu and is a gluten-free poppy seed tea cake. It has a corn, rice and oat flour batter, orange and lemon zest, and orange juice for a citrusy cake. The dairy-free cream cheese and raspberry icing add a creamy, fruity, tart element to the cake that makes it delicious.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan apple cake

Matt Russell This apple and cinnamon spice infused cake is sure to impress

Next is an apple cake with a tasty oat crumble by Philip Koury. With cozy flavors of cinnamon, sugar, and apple, this cake is bound to be a weekend winner. You can easily make this recipe into muffins as well. It’s a simple bake with blended apples in the batter, and apples as part of the topping with the oat crumble.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lemon curd cake

Give Me Plant Food It couldn’t be easier to make cakes without animal products

A vegan lemon curd cake uses classical flavors without animal products. This recipe from Stine Andersen uses vegan butter cream, lemon and vanilla cake, and oat milk lemon curd to make one tasty recipe. You could easily serve this for afternoon tea since it’s simple yet pretty.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bakewell cake

Rebel Recipes This vegan cake tastes just like a bakewell tart

You’ve likely heard of the classic bakewell tart, but you probably haven’t considered making it into a vegan cake. This recipe from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club takes under an hour to make and is completely plant-based. For the base, mix ground almonds, flour, sugar, almond and vanilla extract, oil, and soy milk. The other ingredients include raspberries, cherry or raspberry jam, vegan white chocolate, and flaked almonds. Finish with icing sugar and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chocoflan

Alexa Soto This vegan twist on the Mexican classic is creamy and chocolate-y

Chocoflan is a famous Mexican cake known for being tough to pull off, but Alexa Soto makes it easy with her vegan version. This cake uses a layer of moist vegan chocolate cake and a layer of silken tofu creamy flan with a caramel sauce to make the cake. You cook the cake like this: caramel, flan, and lastly the cake mix.

Find the recipe here.

Blood orange upside down cake

Peel Good Kitchen Fresh, sweet, and eye-catching, this cake is citrus heaven

Peel Good Kitchen’s blood orange upside-down cake is vibrant, citrusy, and something you’ll want to serve to guests. The ingredients are incredibly simple and also gluten-free. You line your cake tin with blood oranges, add maple syrup, and finish with the cake mix.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan blueberry lemon drizzle cake

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Lemon drizzle cake pairs beautifully with blueberries

The next cake is another Viva recipe, and it’s a slight twist on the classic lemon drizzle. This vegan blueberry lemon drizzle cake is not only beautiful to look at but also tasty. The dessert uses aquafaba to make it fluffy, while whole blueberries and lemon zest are added to the batter. After making a classic drizzle, a blueberry jam icing is poured over the loaf cake, and flowers can be added as decoration.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan red velvet cake

BOSH! Thought vegans had to miss out on red velvet cake? Think again…

BOSH’s vegan red velvet cake is completely plant-based, with a vegan cream cheese frosting and a simple batter. The batter is very similar to a basic non-vegan cake batter, but it uses apple cider vinegar and self-raising flour to do the work, while vegan butter and oat milk replace dairy. The icing is simple, too: just add vegan butter, vegan cream cheese, icing sugar, and vanilla. Then, top with freeze-dried raspberries or fresh strawberries for a hint of tanginess.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan battenberg cake

Wallflower Kitchen Try the classic checkered cake but with a vegan twist

If you love classic British cakes, this vegan battenberg is just what you need. The cake from Wallflower Kitchen includes the signature pink and yellow checkered crumb, golden marzipan, and marmalade as the core ingredients. A cup of tea or coffee also pairs well with this cake.

Find the recipe here.

Upside-down rhubarb coconut cake

Romy London Decorate the top of your cake with coconut flakes and whipped coconut cream

Last but not least on this list of vegan cakes is Romy London’s upside-down rhubarb coconut cake, a beautiful centerpiece that anyone will love. The cake batter mixes plain and coconut flour with almond milk and coconut oil as part of the base, with sugar, vanilla, and lemon zest. The pretty strips of rhubarb line the cake tin, then the batter follows, and the cake is decorated with whipped coconut cream and coconut flakes when cooled.

Find the recipe here.

