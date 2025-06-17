10 Easy Vegan Ice Cream Recipes

These easy vegan ice cream recipes make it simple to enjoy a cool, homemade treat without any need for dairy. These recipes use plant-based bases like coconut milk, cashews, soy milk, and bananas to create creamy textures and rich flavors. Some take just a few ingredients and require no special equipment – perfect for quick summer desserts.

You’ll find everything from classics like strawberry and chocolate to more adventurous blends like matcha, pistachio, and even pretzel-studded chocolate peanut butter. Some recipes use just fruit and a blender, while others create a full scoop-shop experience at home. Whether you prefer bold and nutty, fresh and fruity, or smooth and chocolatey, there’s a flavor here for you.

Many of these recipes are no-churn, making them even easier for home cooks. You can whip them up in minutes, freeze, and enjoy whenever the craving hits. These ice creams also skip the additives and excess sugar you often find in store-bought versions.

With so many plant-based options, making your own frozen desserts feels more fun and accessible than ever. From nostalgic favorites to creative twists, these easy vegan ice cream recipes will keep you cool, inspired, and well-fed all summer long.

2-ingredient vegan matcha ice cream

Kris Carr Make this ice cream if you love matcha

The first ice cream recipe on this list comes from Kris Carr and is a super simple 2-ingredient matcha ice cream. All you need for this recipe is frozen banana and matcha. Blend it all up and serve immediately. You can also re-freeze the leftovers.

Find the recipe here.

2-ingredient watermelon gelato

Dreena Burton This ultra-simple vegan gelato has only two ingredients: watermelon and banana

Watermelon and banana make up the base for this 2-ingredient watermelon gelato by Dreena Burton. The recipe just involves freezing, blending, and the optional addition of a sweetening syrup or some raw cashew butter. This is the perfect summer dessert, especially if you’re outdoors all day.

Find the recipe here.

4-ingredient vegan Biscoff ice cream

Natlicious Food Making high quality vegan ice cream at home is easier than you think

This 4-ingredient Biscoff ice cream by Natlicious Food is also easy to make and completely vegan. The main ingredients are coconut cream, vegan condensed milk, Biscoff spread, and biscuits. After making and whipping the mixture, gently mix in the condensed milk and Biscoff, then layer the biscuit and ice cream. Freeze and serve after three to five minutes of defrosting.

Find the recipe here.

3-ingredient strawberry ice cream

Natlicious Food This 3-ingredient strawberry ice cream is effortless to make and doesn’t need a huge amount of time in the freezer

Next is another recipe from Natlicious Food. This strawberry ice cream is only three ingredients: strawberries, sugar, and lemon. It’s very easy to make in a blender and only needs a minimum of two hours in the freezer.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pistachio ice cream

Addicted to Dates This ice cream is incredibly creamy thanks to pistachios and coconut milk

For a decadent, creamy, and nutty vegan ice cream, enjoy this vegan pistachio ice cream by Addicted to Dates. This recipe has more steps and ingredients, but the payoff is worth it. Pistachios and coconut milk are blended with maple syrup, coconut oil, and a few extracts to make the base. Then you can add chopped pistachios and dark vegan chocolate once the ice cream has frozen properly.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chocolate peanut butter & pretzel ice cream

Herbivore's Kitchen This ice cream uses cashews and oat milk as the base

Next up is this loaded vegan chocolate peanut butter and pretzel ice cream. It’s got plenty of flavor and texture from the fillings, which all work well together. Combining chocolate with nutty peanut butter and salty pretzels makes for a wonderful summer dessert. The base for this ice cream is cashews, oat milk, banana, sugar, and salt. Then, chocolate and peanut butter-covered pretzels are added to the mixture, and the ice cream is frozen until firm. This recipe is from Herbivores Kitchen.

Find the recipe here.

No-churn vegan chocolate ice cream

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This no-churn vegan chocolate ice cream is incredibly easy to make and great for group occasions

There’s nothing like a classic chocolate ice cream. This recipe from Vegan Recipe Club is simple yet just as flavorful as any dairy-based ice cream. Using cocoa, vegan condensed milk, vegan double cream, salt, vanilla, and vegan chocolate in the mix, this dessert has a rich flavor. Add extra vegan chocolate with nuts or even pieces of vegan brownie to elevate the ice cream.

Find the recipe here.

Plant-based Smurf ice cream

Carrots and Flowers This blueberry and orange blossom flavored ice cream is dyed with blue spirulina

This Smurf ice cream might sound like it’s just for kids, but the blueberry and orange blossom flavoring of this spirulina colored ice cream would make you think otherwise. The recipe from Carrots and Flowers uses a cashew and coconut base and the simple addition of blueberry, orange blossom water, and vegan marshmallow for topping.

Find the recipe here.

Rum & raisin ice cream

Zacchary Bird This soy-milk ice cream uses dark rum and Biscoff

For another classic flavor made vegan, try this rum & raisin ice cream by Zacchary Bird. The base is made with soy milk, coconut and sunflower oil, and white vinegar. The ice cream itself is made of soy milk, Biscoff spread, golden syrup, and some xanthan gum. Soak raisins in rum and fold into the ice cream before freezing.

Find the recipe here.

Homemade vegan fudgesicles

Dreena Burton These fudgesicles are totally dairy-free and are a tasty summer treat

The last dessert recipe on this list is these simple vegan fudgesicles by Dreena Burton. They don’t need a lot of ingredients, just some nut butter, sugar, cocoa, plant-based milk, frozen banana, salt, and vanilla. Blend and add to ice pop molds for quick handheld treats all summer long.

Find the recipe here.

