Try This Easy Vegan 'Cheat's Tiramisu'

For a high-protein twist on the classic Italian dessert, try this cheat's tiramisu

a dish full of cheat's tiramisu, a high-protein and plant-based dessert Who doesn't love alternatives to classic desserts? - Media Credit: Sammy Green
Chloe Wheatland’s “cheat’s tiramisu” is a fantastic option for vegans looking for a more nutritious version of the classic Italian dessert. The recipe comes from her new vegan cookbook, Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen, and will be a hit with anyone trying to reach their protein goals.

This modern twist on the classic dessert features a fluffy oat and almond meal cake soaked in strong black coffee. It’s layered with a creamy, cashew-based topping that’s rich in plant-based protein thanks to the addition of vanilla protein powder. Finish the dish with a dusting of cacao powder for an indulgent yet light treat.

After baking, you’ll assemble the tiramisu by dipping cake pieces in coffee, layering them in a dish, and spreading cream between the layers before chilling. Chill for at least three hours to set, then dust with cacao before serving. This high-protein dessert is quick to prepare and perfect for health-conscious sweet lovers. It’s also ideal for dinner parties or as a post-workout treat, offering a balance of indulgence and nutrition.

Cheat’s tiramisu

This vegan cheat's tiramisu is more nutritious, higher in protein, and perfect for plant-based eaters who want a different kind of tiramisu. While not traditional, this tiramisu doesn't lack taste.
a dish full of cheat's tiramisu, a high-protein and plant-based dessert
Duration3 hours 50 minutes
Cook Time30 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings8

Ingredients

For the cake
  • 4 Medjool dates pitted
  • 2 cups (240 g) oat flour
  • 1 cup (120 g) almond meal
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • cup (310 ml) soy milk
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) rice malt syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the cream
  • ½ cup (75 g) raw cashews
  • 1 cup (240 g) coconut yoghurt
  • cup (40 g) vanilla protein powder
  • 2 tablespoons rice malt syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
To assemble
  • 1 cup (250 ml) strong black coffee
  • 2 teaspoons cacao powder for dusting

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 175°C and line a 20.5 cm square cake tin with baking paper.
  • To make the cake, soak the dates in boiling water for 5 minutes, then drain and mash. Place the oat flour, almond meal, baking powder and a pinch of salt into a large bowl and mix well.
  • Add the dates, soy milk, rice malt syrup and vanilla extract. Mix until thick and well combined. The mixture should be scoopable but not runny. Add a dash more oat milk if too thick and a touch more oats if too runny. Pour into the baking tray and smooth the surface with the back of a spoon.
  • Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool then slice into 12 rectangles.
  • Meanwhile, for the cream, soak the cashews in boiling water for 10 minutes, then drain. Place the coconut yoghurt, vanilla protein powder, rice malt syrup, vanilla extract and the cashews into a food processor. Process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed.
  • To assemble the tiramisu, dip half of the cake rectangles into the coffee and gently turn a few times to soak. Lay over the base of a rectangular dish (see tip) and press down softly to push to the edges. Spread half the cream over. Repeat with the remaining cake and cream. Set in the fridge for 3 hours.
  • Remove from the fridge, dust with cacao powder, slice and serve.
TIP: I used a 2L, 24 cm × 12 cm dish to layer the tiramisu. For best results, I recommend using a similar sized container.

Edited extract of Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen (Penguin, $39.99) by Chloe Wheatland. Photography by Sammy Green. Available now.

The Author

Chloe Wheatland

Chloe Wheatland is a content creator, model and plant-based recipe developer from Australia. She grew up in a cozy country town just north of Melbourne. She is a big believer in balance and living a lifestyle that fulfils her both physically and mentally. She became a vegan in her mid-teens and since that time her whole life has changed. Apart from improved health, Chloe discovered what she was truly passionate about and built a business from social media, where she is dedicated to sharing easy and healthy recipes and mindfulness insights.

More by Chloe Wheatland

