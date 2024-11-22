Try This Easy Vegan ‘Cheat’s Tiramisu’

Chloe Wheatland’s “cheat’s tiramisu” is a fantastic option for vegans looking for a more nutritious version of the classic Italian dessert. The recipe comes from her new vegan cookbook, Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen, and will be a hit with anyone trying to reach their protein goals.
This modern twist on the classic dessert features a fluffy oat and almond meal cake soaked in strong black coffee. It’s layered with a creamy, cashew-based topping that’s rich in plant-based protein thanks to the addition of vanilla protein powder. Finish the dish with a dusting of cacao powder for an indulgent yet light treat.
After baking, you’ll assemble the tiramisu by dipping cake pieces in coffee, layering them in a dish, and spreading cream between the layers before chilling. Chill for at least three hours to set, then dust with cacao before serving. This high-protein dessert is quick to prepare and perfect for health-conscious sweet lovers. It’s also ideal for dinner parties or as a post-workout treat, offering a balance of indulgence and nutrition.
Cheat’s tiramisu
Ingredients
For the cake
- 4 Medjool dates pitted
- 2 cups (240 g) oat flour
- 1 cup (120 g) almond meal
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1¼ cup (310 ml) soy milk
- ¼ cup (60 ml) rice malt syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the cream
- ½ cup (75 g) raw cashews
- 1 cup (240 g) coconut yoghurt
- ⅓ cup (40 g) vanilla protein powder
- 2 tablespoons rice malt syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
To assemble
- 1 cup (250 ml) strong black coffee
- 2 teaspoons cacao powder for dusting
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 175°C and line a 20.5 cm square cake tin with baking paper.
- To make the cake, soak the dates in boiling water for 5 minutes, then drain and mash. Place the oat flour, almond meal, baking powder and a pinch of salt into a large bowl and mix well.
- Add the dates, soy milk, rice malt syrup and vanilla extract. Mix until thick and well combined. The mixture should be scoopable but not runny. Add a dash more oat milk if too thick and a touch more oats if too runny. Pour into the baking tray and smooth the surface with the back of a spoon.
- Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool then slice into 12 rectangles.
- Meanwhile, for the cream, soak the cashews in boiling water for 10 minutes, then drain. Place the coconut yoghurt, vanilla protein powder, rice malt syrup, vanilla extract and the cashews into a food processor. Process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed.
- To assemble the tiramisu, dip half of the cake rectangles into the coffee and gently turn a few times to soak. Lay over the base of a rectangular dish (see tip) and press down softly to push to the edges. Spread half the cream over. Repeat with the remaining cake and cream. Set in the fridge for 3 hours.
- Remove from the fridge, dust with cacao powder, slice and serve.
Edited extract of Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen (Penguin, $39.99) by Chloe Wheatland. Photography by Sammy Green. Available now.
