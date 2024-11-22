Try This Easy Vegan ‘Cheat’s Tiramisu’

Chloe Wheatland’s “cheat’s tiramisu” is a fantastic option for vegans looking for a more nutritious version of the classic Italian dessert. The recipe comes from her new vegan cookbook, Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen, and will be a hit with anyone trying to reach their protein goals.

This modern twist on the classic dessert features a fluffy oat and almond meal cake soaked in strong black coffee. It’s layered with a creamy, cashew-based topping that’s rich in plant-based protein thanks to the addition of vanilla protein powder. Finish the dish with a dusting of cacao powder for an indulgent yet light treat.

After baking, you’ll assemble the tiramisu by dipping cake pieces in coffee, layering them in a dish, and spreading cream between the layers before chilling. Chill for at least three hours to set, then dust with cacao before serving. This high-protein dessert is quick to prepare and perfect for health-conscious sweet lovers. It’s also ideal for dinner parties or as a post-workout treat, offering a balance of indulgence and nutrition.

Cheat’s tiramisu

This vegan cheat's tiramisu is more nutritious, higher in protein, and perfect for plant-based eaters who want a different kind of tiramisu. While not traditional, this tiramisu doesn't lack taste. No ratings yet Duration 3 hours hrs 50 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients For the cake 4 Medjool dates pitted

2 cups (240 g) oat flour

1 cup (120 g) almond meal

1 teaspoon baking powder

1¼ cup (310 ml) soy milk

¼ cup (60 ml) rice malt syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract For the cream ½ cup (75 g) raw cashews

1 cup (240 g) coconut yoghurt

⅓ cup (40 g) vanilla protein powder

2 tablespoons rice malt syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract To assemble 1 cup (250 ml) strong black coffee

2 teaspoons cacao powder for dusting Instructions Preheat oven to 175°C and line a 20.5 cm square cake tin with baking paper.

To make the cake, soak the dates in boiling water for 5 minutes, then drain and mash. Place the oat flour, almond meal, baking powder and a pinch of salt into a large bowl and mix well.

Add the dates, soy milk, rice malt syrup and vanilla extract. Mix until thick and well combined. The mixture should be scoopable but not runny. Add a dash more oat milk if too thick and a touch more oats if too runny. Pour into the baking tray and smooth the surface with the back of a spoon.

Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool then slice into 12 rectangles.

Meanwhile, for the cream, soak the cashews in boiling water for 10 minutes, then drain. Place the coconut yoghurt, vanilla protein powder, rice malt syrup, vanilla extract and the cashews into a food processor. Process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed.

To assemble the tiramisu, dip half of the cake rectangles into the coffee and gently turn a few times to soak. Lay over the base of a rectangular dish (see tip) and press down softly to push to the edges. Spread half the cream over. Repeat with the remaining cake and cream. Set in the fridge for 3 hours.

Remove from the fridge, dust with cacao powder, slice and serve. TIP: I used a 2L, 24 cm × 12 cm dish to layer the tiramisu. For best results, I recommend using a similar sized container.

Edited extract of Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen (Penguin, $39.99) by Chloe Wheatland. Photography by Sammy Green. Available now.

