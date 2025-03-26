Protein-Packed Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse

This peanut butter mousse is rich, smooth, and full of flavour. Made with silken tofu and natural peanut butter, it’s high in plant-based protein and has a light, creamy texture. Maple syrup and vanilla bean paste add sweetness and warmth, while coconut oil helps it set just right in the fridge.

It’s an easy dessert that tastes indulgent but uses simple, good-quality ingredients. Spoon it into jars, add a few toppings, and enjoy it as an after-dinner treat.

It also keeps well in the fridge, making it perfect for make-ahead desserts or packed lunches. Whether you’re after something sweet for dessert or a midday snack with staying power, this mousse covers all bases without relying on refined sugars or dairy.

Peanut butter mousse

Indulge in a creamy, dreamy dessert with this peanut butter mousse. With just a few ingredients and minimal effort, you can whip up a creamy, protein-packed mousse that's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 300 g silken tofu

70 g peanut butter

60 g maple syrup

A splash of vanilla bean paste

1/2 tsp coconut oil Decorate with 1/2 tsp coconut oil

60 g dark chocolate Instructions Add all the ingredients in a food processor and blend.

Stop and scrape the sides with a silicon spatula.

Divide the mixture into two jars.

Melt the chocolate and coconut oil and cover the two jars.

Cover the jars and place them in the fridge to set for few hours or overnight.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

