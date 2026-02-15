Cookies are the kind of recipes people come back to again and again. They’re familiar, easy to share, and often the first thing many of us bake when we want something sweet without much planning. Having a small collection of dependable cookie recipes makes baking feel less like a one-off and more like a habit you can return to throughout the year.

Some cookies are worth keeping close. These are the ones you bookmark, save, or remember by heart because they work when you need them to. This list brings together vegan cookie recipes that hold up over time, whether you want something simple, chocolate-heavy, crisp, soft, or filled. Each one offers a slightly different take on texture and flavor.

Together, these cookie recipes form a varied mix to keep handy in 2026. They cover a wide range of styles without relying on dairy or eggs, showing just how established vegan cookie baking has become. If you like having reliable recipes ready to go, this list is a good place to start.

Vegan mint choc-chip macarons

Crazy Vegan Kitchen Macarons are a French sandwich cookie made with almond flour

First on our list of cookie recipes is a French classic by Crazy Vegan Kitchen. These vegan mint choc-chip macarons pair crisp almond shells with a cool mint filling and dark chocolate notes. They’re a project bake, but the payoff is elegant, bakery-style cookies made fully plant-based.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lemon curd shortbread

Sara Kidd These lemon curd shortbreads make a lovely dessert you can enjoy with ice cream

This vegan lemon curd shortbread recipe by Sara Kidd layers buttery biscuits with sharp, citrusy lemon curd. The contrast between soft shortbread and bright filling makes these cookies feel special and like a proper dessert. They look impressive and work well for entertaining or gifting.

Find the recipe here.

Double chocolate cookies

School Night Vegan These double chocolate cookies are chewy and gooey

From The School Night Vegan come these double chocolate cookies with coconut and espresso. Rich cocoa, coffee, and dark chocolate give them an intense flavor, while oats and coconut add texture. They’re bold, indulgent, and ideal when you want something unapologetically chocolate-forward.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan shortbread cookies with sprinkles

Plantifully Based Add your favorite sprinkles to your shortbread

These vegan shortbread cookies by Plantifully Based keep things simple and playful. The dough bakes up tender with a classic buttery crumb, while sprinkles add color and crunch. They’re easy to shape, quick to bake, and great for casual snacking or baking with kids.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chocolate chip pizza cookie

Alexa Soto Eat your pizookie with vegan ice cream

Next up is this fun vegan chocolate chip pizza cookie recipe by Alexa Soto, also known as a pizookie. It’s soft, gooey, and baked in one pan for sharing. Serve it warm with vegan ice cream for a dessert that feels more like an event than a cookie.

Find the recipe here.

Gooey s’mores cookies

So Vegan Bring the campfire inside with these vegan s’mores cookies

Try these gooey s’mores cookies from So Vegan. They mix chocolate chips, crushed biscuits, and melty marshmallows into thick, soft cookies. Best eaten warm, they capture classic campfire flavors without the mess, making them perfect for cozy nights indoors.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies

Happy Skin Kitchen Peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven

Make these peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies by Happy Skin Kitchen next. They lean chewy with crisp edges and use oat flour for a hearty texture. Peanut butter brings richness, while chocolate chips keep them familiar. A great option when you want something comforting and quick.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced pecan sugar cookies

Healthy Little Vittles These cookies are flavored with almond and vanilla

These seasonal spiced pecan sugar cookies by Gina Fontana put a twist on classic cut-outs. Warm spice and chopped pecans add interest without overpowering the dough. They hold their shape well and decorate easily, making them useful for holidays or anytime you want polished cookies.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate peanut cookies

Amber Asakura This simple recipe could become your go-to sweet treat

Clean Food Dirty Girl makes a gluten-free, optional, and oil-free chocolate peanut cookie recipe that’s surprisingly rich. Oats, cacao, and peanut butter create a dense, brownie-like texture. These are practical, no-frills cookies that still deliver when you want something chocolatey and filling.

Find the recipe here.

Black sesame seed and matcha cookies

Ana Rusu Crackly, chewy, nutty, and a bit earthy, matcha and sesame pair beautifully in these cookies

For cookies with beloved Asian flavors, make these black sesame seed and matcha cookies by Ana Rusu. Nutty sesame and earthy matcha come together in a marbled dough that looks as good as it tastes. They’re subtle, balanced, and perfect with tea.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan churro cookies

Stine Andersen These cookies are quick and easy to make

Try these vegan churro cookies by Stine Anderson for a cinnamon-heavy treat inspired by the classic fair snack. Baked instead of fried, they’re topped with frosting and finished with cinnamon sugar. They’re sweet, nostalgic, and especially good for weekend baking.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate chunk cookies

Joann Pai These choc-chunk cookies are excellent with your favorite vegan milk

These easy chocolate chunk cookies by Amanda Bankert offer a grown-up take on a classic. Dark chocolate pieces melt into a soft center, while flaky salt sharpens each bite. The dough holds well in the fridge, making fresh cookies easy whenever cravings hit.

Find the recipe here.

Scottish shortbread

Janis Nicolay Vegans no longer have to miss out on shortbread

Next up is this Scottish shortbread by Ed Tatton. It sticks closely to tradition, using a simple formula that produces a crumbly, rich biscuit. The vegan version keeps the familiar texture intact, making it a solid choice for tea breaks or pared-back dessert plates.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced orange cookies

Chef Day Radley This unique cookie is made with ground almonds and chickpea flour

These beautiful spiced orange cookies by Chef Day Radley rely on almond and gram flour for structure. Whole orange slices bake directly into the dough, adding fragrance and moisture. They’re rustic, naturally gluten-free, and ideal when you want something a little different.

Find the recipe here.

Banana oat cookies

Violife These oat cookies are made in 30 minutes

Try these easy banana oat cookies; they make for a high-energy treat that comes together fast. Mashed banana sweetens the dough naturally, while oats and nut butter keep them filling. They’re soft, simple, and useful as a quick bake when ingredients are limited.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Viennese whirls

Project Vegan Baking Inspired by Austrian biscuits, the Viennese whirl is a famous treat from England

From Project Vegan Baking come these classic vegan Viennese whirls. Delicate piped biscuits sandwich jam and buttercream for a cookie that feels refined but familiar. They’re great for special occasions and show how elegant plant-based baking can be.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate walnut cookies

The Delightful Vegans These tea biscuits take less than 30 minutes to make

These chocolate walnut cookies by Delightful Vegans bake in under 30 minutes and pair well with a cup of tea. Chopped walnuts add bite, while cocoa and chocolate keep the flavor rich. They’re unfussy, cozy cookies made for everyday baking.

Find the recipe here.

Jammy wagon wheels

Addicted to Dates Wagon wheels are an English classic

Ending off our list are homemade jammy wagon wheels by Addicted to Dates. Oat biscuits, coconut cream, and chia jam come together under a chocolate coating. They’re layered, nostalgic, and satisfying, offering more texture and interest than a standard cookie.

Find the recipe here.

