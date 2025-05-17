These black sesame seed and matcha cookies from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu are a creative take on plant-based baking. They blend two flavors – nutty black sesame and earthy matcha – commonly used in East Asian desserts, particularly in Japanese and Korean cuisine. The result is a cookie that’s soft in the center, crisp at the edges, and full of character.

Matcha brings more than flavor. It’s packed with antioxidants and offers a subtle energy lift without the crash of coffee. Black sesame seeds add healthy fats, calcium, and a deep roasted flavor that pairs beautifully with the green tea notes of matcha.

The dough is split into two parts, one flavored with matcha and the other with sesame. When rolled together, the cookies have a marbled look and layered taste.

These black sesame seed and matcha cookies are great for an afternoon treat, paired with a cup of oat milk or tea. They also make a unique addition to any dessert spread. Whether you’re baking for yourself or sharing with friends, these vegan cookies offer something unexpected and delicious.

Read more: Grilled Peaches With Raspberry Glaze And Coconut Cream

Time to bake the cookies

These black sesame seed and matcha cookies are quick and easy to make. They're also soy-free and the batch makes 18 cookies to enjoy with a warm beverage. No ratings yet Ingredients ⅔ cup (140 g) vegan butter cubed

1 cup + 2 tbsp (140 g) confectioners’ sugar

2 tsp (10 ml) vanilla extract

Zest from ½ lemon

1 cup (120 g) all-purpose flour

⅔ cup (70 g) ground almonds

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

⅛ tsp sea salt

2 tsp (4 g) matcha powder

1 tbsp (16 g) black sesame seed butter Instructions In a saucepan, cook the butter and sugar on low for about 5 minutes, until the butter is melted and the sugar has completely dissolved, stirring continuously. Add the vanilla and lemon zest and set aside to cool slightly.

In a separate bowl, mix the flour, ground almonds, baking powder, baking soda and salt until well combined. Pour the butter and sugar mixture into the flour mix and stir with a wooden spoon.

Measure the dough and divide it in half. Place each half in a separate bowl and add the matcha powder to one and the black sesame butter to the other. Mix gently, until well combined. Refrigerate both bowls for at least 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 375°F (180°C), and line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats. Position the racks to divide the oven into thirds.

Take the dough out of the fridge. Scoop out about 2 teaspoons (10 g) of dough from each bowl, combine them gently in your hands and roll into a ball. Do not over-roll, roll just enough to form a ball. Each ball should be approximately 1 ounce (25 to 27 g). Place the balls on the prepared baking sheet, about 2 inches (5 cm) apart (they will spread).

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until flattened and set on the edges. They should remain slightly soft in the center. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

These cookies will keep well for up to 3 to 4 days, in an airtight container, at room temperature. You can also freeze them for up to 2 months.

Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.

Read more: This Sticky Date Pudding Is 100% Vegan