Heat your oven to 180c/360f/GM4.

?Put the milk and saffron into a saucepan. Gently heat the milk, on a low heat, for 5 minutes, until the milk is infused with the saffron.

In a large bowl mix the ground almond, gram flour and sugar. Add the milk, mix with a spoon and set to one side.

Cut the oranges into fine slices. You will need one piece for each cookie. If you make the cookies thin you will need two oranges, but if they are thick you may just need one orange.

Prepare a baking tray with baking paper. Put spoonfuls of the mixture on the baking tray. Add a slice to each cookie and press it down, so the batter creates a ring around the orange slice.

Bake the cookies for 25-35 minutes until they are deep golden brown around the edges. The thicker your cookies are the longer they will need in the oven.