Chewy and sweet cookies, perfect for a quick breakfast or a pre-workout snack, to help you Perform Like An Animal! Brought to by VIVOLIFE.
Duration27 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Prep Time7 mins
Servings6 cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats
  • 2 bananas mashed
  • 2 tbsp coconut flakes
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • 1 tbsp cacao nibs (or raisins, or chopped dates)
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 pinch sea salt

Instructions

  • Mash the bananas in a mixing bowl until creamy.
  • Combine the rest of the ingredients into the bowl until consistent.
  • Once everything is well mixed and combined together, spread out the cookie mix into even sized portions on a baking tray/sheet.
  • Bake at a medium-high heat for 20 mins until golden brown.
