Chewy and sweet cookies, perfect for a quick breakfast or a pre-workout snack, to help you Perform Like An Animal! Brought to by VIVOLIFE.
Ingredients
- 1 cup oats
- 2 bananas mashed
- 2 tbsp coconut flakes
- 2 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 tbsp ground flaxseed
- 1 tbsp cacao nibs (or raisins, or chopped dates)
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 pinch sea salt
Instructions
Mash the bananas in a mixing bowl until creamy.
Combine the rest of the ingredients into the bowl until consistent.
Once everything is well mixed and combined together, spread out the cookie mix into even sized portions on a baking tray/sheet.
Bake at a medium-high heat for 20 mins until golden brown.