10 Gluten-Free Dessert Ideas

Looking for gluten-free dessert ideas? There’s a wide range of plant-based treats that skip both gluten and dairy without missing a beat. From puddings and baked goods to frozen desserts and brûlées, these recipes cover every craving.

You’ll find soft donuts, creamy custards, crunchy tarts, and more. Many are easy to make and use everyday ingredients. Some are perfect for a quick snack, while others are ideal for special occasions.

There’s more variety in gluten-free desserts than ever before. Whether you’re just getting started or already know your way around the kitchen, you’ll find plenty to try.

Vegan avocado lime ice cream

Emily Kan This dairy-free ice cream is super creamy thanks to the avocado and coconut milk

First on this list of gluten-free dessert ideas is this vegan avocado lime ice cream from Deena Jalal. It blends ripe avocado, coconut milk, and lime juice into a smooth, zesty scoop that’s creamy without any dairy. It’s light, refreshing, and has a vibrant color that makes it fun to serve.

Find the recipe here.

10-minute vegan chocolate pudding

Amber Asakura This easy dessert is perfect for a quick sweet treat

Next, try this speedy vegan chocolate pudding by Clean Food Dirty Girl. It takes only 10 minutes to make and blends avocado, cocoa, and maple syrup into a silky, rich dessert. Top with berries or chopped nuts for an easy, nourishing treat that feels indulgent.

Find the recipe here.

Dairy-free golden milk ice cream

Deena Jalal Enjoy the flavor of a turmeric latte in the form of a tasty summer treat

Deena Jalal’s dairy-free golden milk ice cream tastes as good as it looks. Infused with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and a touch of black pepper, it’s a creamy spin on the classic Indian drink. Chopped candied ginger adds little chewy bursts in every golden, spiced scoop.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan crème brûlé

Joann Pai Serve these effortless brûlées for dessert

This vegan crème brûlé is a quick and easy take on the classic. Amanda Bankert swaps dairy for soy cream and oat milk, then uses pudding powder and turmeric for a rich, golden custard. Top with sugar, torch until crisp, and you’ve got a show-stopping dessert with minimal fuss.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chai-spiced custard tart with mango

Nisha Vora This chai-spiced custard is perfect for dinner parties

Next, try this chai-spiced custard tart with mango from Nisha Vora. The crust is nutty and crisp, the filling smooth and gently spiced, and the mango adds sweet, juicy contrast. With every layer, this tart balances warmth and brightness in a way that feels both rich and refreshing.

Find the recipe here.

Dark chocolate baked donuts

Bailey Ruskus Give these vegan donuts a go, they’re full of chocolate

These dark chocolate baked donuts by Bailey Ruskus are gluten-free and made in a blender for easy prep. With bananas, almond butter, zucchini, and chia seeds, they’re as wholesome as they are rich. Chocolate chips on top make them extra indulgent without losing their healthy twist. Please note: you’ll have to ensure the rolled outs used in this recipe are gluten-free.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan coconut flan

Zohra Banon This silky smooth flan de coco is perfect for after lunch or dinner

This coconut flan recipe from Jocelyn Ramirez is soft, gluten-free, and high in plant protein. It blends tofu, coconut milk, and agar for a creamy set, with a golden syrup layer underneath. Finished with edible flowers, it’s both elegant and comforting.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free mini brownie tart

Nadine Horn Almond butter and peanut butter add a creamy and rich flavor to the brownie

Give this mini brownie tart a go. It’s a gluten-free recipe from Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer and it uses plenty of almond and peanut butter to make it extra decadent. Black beans create the fudgy base, while swirled nut butter adds richness and a beautiful marbled finish.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut butter blondies

Janis Nicolay These blondies are completely vegan and gluten-free

For a gluten-free blondie recipe, try this peanut butter blondie from Ed Tatton. It’s completely vegan and loaded with peanut butter, millet flour, and dark chocolate chips for a chewy, caramel-like texture. Crunchy peanuts on top give it the perfect bite in every slice.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares

Crystal Bonnet For a punchy treat, try these sunshine squares filled with coconut, pineapple, and mango

Last on the list are these vegan Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares. The recipe is from Crystal Bonnet and features a macadamia oat crust, a mango-pineapple coconut cream, and a crunchy lime-zest crumble. Each square is bright, creamy, and packed with tropical flavor and texture.

Find the recipe here.

