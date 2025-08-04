X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

10 Gluten-Free Dessert Ideas

From sunshine bars to ice cream and more, these gluten-free desserts taste absolutely amazing

By

6 Minutes Read

vegan Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares for gluten-free dessert ideas Gluten-free desserts are easy to make and great for any occasion - Media Credit: Crystal Bonnet

Looking for gluten-free dessert ideas? There’s a wide range of plant-based treats that skip both gluten and dairy without missing a beat. From puddings and baked goods to frozen desserts and brûlées, these recipes cover every craving.

You’ll find soft donuts, creamy custards, crunchy tarts, and more. Many are easy to make and use everyday ingredients. Some are perfect for a quick snack, while others are ideal for special occasions.

Read more: 10 Dairy-Free Cheesecake Recipes

There’s more variety in gluten-free desserts than ever before. Whether you’re just getting started or already know your way around the kitchen, you’ll find plenty to try.

Vegan avocado lime ice cream

a tub of vegan avocado lime ice cream made with coconut milk for gluten-free dessert ideas
Emily Kan This dairy-free ice cream is super creamy thanks to the avocado and coconut milk

First on this list of gluten-free dessert ideas is this vegan avocado lime ice cream from Deena Jalal. It blends ripe avocado, coconut milk, and lime juice into a smooth, zesty scoop that’s creamy without any dairy. It’s light, refreshing, and has a vibrant color that makes it fun to serve.

Find the recipe here.

10-minute vegan chocolate pudding

easy dairy-free chocolate pudding made with avocado for gluten-free dessert ideas
Amber Asakura This easy dessert is perfect for a quick sweet treat

Next, try this speedy vegan chocolate pudding by Clean Food Dirty Girl. It takes only 10 minutes to make and blends avocado, cocoa, and maple syrup into a silky, rich dessert. Top with berries or chopped nuts for an easy, nourishing treat that feels indulgent.

Find the recipe here.

Dairy-free golden milk ice cream

golden milk ice cream that is vegan with ginger and turmeric for gluten-free dessert ideas
Deena Jalal Enjoy the flavor of a turmeric latte in the form of a tasty summer treat

Deena Jalal’s dairy-free golden milk ice cream tastes as good as it looks. Infused with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and a touch of black pepper, it’s a creamy spin on the classic Indian drink. Chopped candied ginger adds little chewy bursts in every golden, spiced scoop.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan crème brûlé

a picture of freshly-made vegan creme brulees topped with torched sugar
Joann Pai Serve these effortless brûlées for dessert

This vegan crème brûlé is a quick and easy take on the classic. Amanda Bankert swaps dairy for soy cream and oat milk, then uses pudding powder and turmeric for a rich, golden custard. Top with sugar, torch until crisp, and you’ve got a show-stopping dessert with minimal fuss.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chai-spiced custard tart with mango

a chai-spiced custard tart with mango with an oat base and raspberry topping
Nisha Vora This chai-spiced custard is perfect for dinner parties

Next, try this chai-spiced custard tart with mango from Nisha Vora. The crust is nutty and crisp, the filling smooth and gently spiced, and the mango adds sweet, juicy contrast. With every layer, this tart balances warmth and brightness in a way that feels both rich and refreshing.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 20 Vegan Chocolate Dessert Ideas

Dark chocolate baked donuts

a picture of blender dark chocolate donuts topped with vegan chocolate chips
Bailey Ruskus Give these vegan donuts a go, they’re full of chocolate

These dark chocolate baked donuts by Bailey Ruskus are gluten-free and made in a blender for easy prep. With bananas, almond butter, zucchini, and chia seeds, they’re as wholesome as they are rich. Chocolate chips on top make them extra indulgent without losing their healthy twist. Please note: you’ll have to ensure the rolled outs used in this recipe are gluten-free.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan coconut flan

a picture of a vegan coconut flan made with tofu, coconut milk and cream, agar powder, sugar, vanilla, and topped with a syrup and edible flowers
Zohra Banon This silky smooth flan de coco is perfect for after lunch or dinner

This coconut flan recipe from Jocelyn Ramirez is soft, gluten-free, and high in plant protein. It blends tofu, coconut milk, and agar for a creamy set, with a golden syrup layer underneath. Finished with edible flowers, it’s both elegant and comforting.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free mini brownie tart

a mini brownie tart with peanut almond cream swirl with a slice cut out
Nadine Horn Almond butter and peanut butter add a creamy and rich flavor to the brownie

Give this mini brownie tart a go. It’s a gluten-free recipe from Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer and it uses plenty of almond and peanut butter to make it extra decadent. Black beans create the fudgy base, while swirled nut butter adds richness and a beautiful marbled finish.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut butter blondies

A plate of vegan peanut butter blondie slices
Janis Nicolay These blondies are completely vegan and gluten-free

For a gluten-free blondie recipe, try this peanut butter blondie from Ed Tatton. It’s completely vegan and loaded with peanut butter, millet flour, and dark chocolate chips for a chewy, caramel-like texture. Crunchy peanuts on top give it the perfect bite in every slice.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares

a picture of stacked vegan Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares made with tropical fruit, coconut, and rolled oats
Crystal Bonnet For a punchy treat, try these sunshine squares filled with coconut, pineapple, and mango

Last on the list are these vegan Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares. The recipe is from Crystal Bonnet and features a macadamia oat crust, a mango-pineapple coconut cream, and a crunchy lime-zest crumble. Each square is bright, creamy, and packed with tropical flavor and texture.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 Vegan Apple Dessert Recipes

Tagged

dessert

desserts

gluten free

plant based ice cream

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active