Chocolate Peanut Cookies (Vegan and Oil-Free)

You can make these cookies gluten-free by switching regular oats for gluten-free oats

chocolate peanut cookies with almond flour, oats, nut butter, and raw peanuts This simple recipe could become your go-to sweet treat - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
These chocolate peanut cookies from Clean Food Dirty Girl are a chewy, plant-based treat with no oil. The recipe comes together quickly and makes a dozen small cookies that are perfect for sharing.

The flavor hits that timeless combo of chocolate and peanuts. Rich cacao powder mixes with the nutty crunch of chopped peanuts, while almond flour adds a soft, tender bite. Meanwhile, applesauce and maple syrup keep the cookies sweet and moist, without the need for oil. Finally, a spoonful of peanut butter brings everything together and makes the texture even chewier.

The cookies are naturally vegan, and you can make them gluten-free by choosing certified gluten-free oats. Each bite balances a fudgy base with a nutty crunch, making them feel nostalgic and wholesome.

Baking the chocolate peanut cookies

Chewy, fudgy, and oil-free, these chocolate peanut cookies bring together the classic duo of chocolate and peanuts. Plant-based and gluten-free friendly, they’re ready in minutes.
chocolate peanut cookies with almond flour, oats, nut butter, and raw peanuts
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings12 small cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats or certified gluten-free rolled oats not instant (100 g)
  • ¼ cup cacao powder can sub cocoa powder (25 g)
  • 3 tablespoons almond flour
  • tablespoons coconut sugar
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce (70 g)
  • ¼ cup 100% pure maple syrup (60 ml)
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter can sub almond butter
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • cup raw peanuts chopped (50 g)

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
  • Place the oats, cacao powder, almond flour, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into your blender and blend until the oats are powdered, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and set aside for now. No need to wash or rinse your blender.
  • Place the applesauce, maple syrup, peanut butter (or almond butter), apple cider vinegar, and vanilla extract into your blender and blend until smooth.
  • Transfer this wet mixture into the mixing bowl with the dry mixture and stir together until the dry and wet ingredients are incorporated. Stir in the chopped peanuts.
  • Form one-inch dough balls by scooping up the batter with a tablespoon (batter should be rounded in the tablespoon, no need to be exact with this) and place them on the baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. The batter will be sticky, this is okay, just do the best you can.
  • Take a small square of wax paper and lightly place it on top of one of the cookie balls. Use a flat-bottomed drinking glass to gently press down, making the cookie about ½" thick. Remove the wax paper and repeat with each cookie. Alternatively, you can use your fingers to press them down. Whatever you like best.
  • Place in the oven and bake for 10 minutes.
  • Allow to cool for 2–3 minutes then transfer them to a cooling rack to cool completely.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Meal Plan Club, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free, and they help people lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way with Drop It Club.

