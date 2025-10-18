Chocolate Peanut Cookies (Vegan and Oil-Free)

These chocolate peanut cookies from Clean Food Dirty Girl are a chewy, plant-based treat with no oil. The recipe comes together quickly and makes a dozen small cookies that are perfect for sharing.

The flavor hits that timeless combo of chocolate and peanuts. Rich cacao powder mixes with the nutty crunch of chopped peanuts, while almond flour adds a soft, tender bite. Meanwhile, applesauce and maple syrup keep the cookies sweet and moist, without the need for oil. Finally, a spoonful of peanut butter brings everything together and makes the texture even chewier.

Read more: Natural Peanut Butter Ice Cream (Vegan)

The cookies are naturally vegan, and you can make them gluten-free by choosing certified gluten-free oats. Each bite balances a fudgy base with a nutty crunch, making them feel nostalgic and wholesome.

Baking the chocolate peanut cookies

Chewy, fudgy, and oil-free, these chocolate peanut cookies bring together the classic duo of chocolate and peanuts. Plant-based and gluten-free friendly, they’re ready in minutes. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 12 small cookies Ingredients 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats or certified gluten-free rolled oats not instant (100 g)

¼ cup cacao powder can sub cocoa powder (25 g)

3 tablespoons almond flour

1½ tablespoons coconut sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce (70 g)

¼ cup 100% pure maple syrup (60 ml)

1 tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter can sub almond butter

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

⅓ cup raw peanuts chopped (50 g) Instructions Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Place the oats, cacao powder, almond flour, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into your blender and blend until the oats are powdered, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and set aside for now. No need to wash or rinse your blender.

Place the applesauce, maple syrup, peanut butter (or almond butter), apple cider vinegar, and vanilla extract into your blender and blend until smooth.

Transfer this wet mixture into the mixing bowl with the dry mixture and stir together until the dry and wet ingredients are incorporated. Stir in the chopped peanuts.

Form one-inch dough balls by scooping up the batter with a tablespoon (batter should be rounded in the tablespoon, no need to be exact with this) and place them on the baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. The batter will be sticky, this is okay, just do the best you can.

Take a small square of wax paper and lightly place it on top of one of the cookie balls. Use a flat-bottomed drinking glass to gently press down, making the cookie about ½" thick. Remove the wax paper and repeat with each cookie. Alternatively, you can use your fingers to press them down. Whatever you like best.

Place in the oven and bake for 10 minutes.

Allow to cool for 2–3 minutes then transfer them to a cooling rack to cool completely.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Read more: Sticky Date Cake With Toffee And Vanilla Ice Cream