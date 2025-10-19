10 Cozy Vegan Bakes For Afternoon Tea

When the weather turns cold, few things feel better than baking something warm and sweet. Whether it’s a quiet afternoon indoors or you’re sharing a pot of tea with friends, these cozy vegan bakes for afternoon tea bring comfort to the table. They’re simple to make, full of flavor, and perfect for when you want something homemade without the effort.

From soft cakes to crisp pastries, these recipes are all plant-based but just as indulgent as the classics. You can enjoy them fresh from the oven or save a few for your evening tea. Think golden crusts, rich fruit fillings, and that unmistakable aroma of baking that fills the kitchen on cool days.

Read more: 9 Vegan Loaf Cake Ideas

This list has a mix of light and hearty bakes to carry you through the colder months, everything you need for a cozy afternoon, one slice at a time.

Chai-spiced scones

Romy London These scones go perfectly with jam and vegan cream

Scones with vegan cream and jam are a must-have for afternoon tea. These chai-spiced scones by Romy London feature spices such as ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves. Allspice and vanilla tie all the flavors together, and the maple glaze adds sweetness.

Find the recipe here.

Carrot cake sticky toffee pudding

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace You get the best of both worlds with this carrot cake sticky toffee pudding

If you love a warm pudding with a hot drink, try this carrot cake sticky toffee pudding by Lauren Hartmann. It combines the best bits from both classic desserts and is best served with vegan ice cream or whipped cream.

Find the recipe here.

Shortbread biscuits with edible flowers

The Garden Party These shortbread biscuits look and taste amazing

Rachel Steenland has created these bite-sized and beautiful vegan shortbread cookies. Using cute heart and flower shapes, and edible flowers, these shortbread biscuits are sure to boost your mood during afternoon tea.

Find the recipe here.

Berry crumble slices

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Use blueberries for your filling in this bake

Next, give these berry crumble slices by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club a go. They’re a quick and easy bake with plenty of payoff. You can use fresh blueberries for this recipe, but frozen ones might be easier to work with. (Plus, they’re available year-round.) The crumble is an ultra-simple mixture of flour, sugar, and vegan spread, flavored with cinnamon.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan carrot cake

Project Vegan Baking Gorgeous, spicy, and moist, this cake is perfect with a hot drink

A tasty vegan carrot cake just makes sense with a cup of tea. Try this recipe by Project Vegan Baking. It has three moist cake layers with orange zest and walnuts, and a vegan cream cheese frosting with lemon and vanilla.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Sweet Tart Ideas

Chocolate chip pumpkin bread

Ela Vegan You need a pumpkin and choc chip bread recipe for autumn

An easy vegan pumpkin and choc chip loaf should be one of your afternoon tea treats. This recipe by Ela Vegan is moist, festively spiced, and uses ground almonds and oats. You can easily make this recipe gluten-free with an easy flour adjustment.

Find the recipe here.

Baked peanut butter and jam oat bars

Hot for Food This recipe is super easy to make with ingredients likely in your cupboard

An easy vegan pumpkin and choc chip loaf should be one of your afternoon tea treats. This recipe by Ela Vegan is moist, festively spiced, and uses ground almonds and oats. You can easily make this recipe gluten-free by making a simple flour adjustment.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute vegan cinnamon swirls

The Happy Pear These quick cinnamon swirls can even be made in the air fryer!

Make these quick air-fryer cinnamon rolls by The Happy Pear. You can put these vegan treats together in just 30 minutes. They have a simple cinnamon filling and a cream cheese icing.

Find the recipe here.

Black sesame seed and matcha cookies

Ana Rusu Crackly, chewy, nutty, and a bit earthy, matcha and sesame pair beautifully in these cookies

For something different, make these black sesame and matcha cookies by Ana Rusu. The earthy flavors pair well with tea or coffee, and the texture of the cookies will keep you coming back for more.

Find the recipe here.

Almond pear galette

Romy London A galette is a traditionally French tart that can be sweet or savory

Romy London’s rustic and autumnal almond pear galette is great for weekend baking. Put the pastry together, add the pears and almonds into a filling, and sprinkle with sugar. Cut the tart to share with hot drinks and enjoy on especially cozy days.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Brownie Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind