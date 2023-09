If you’re in full planning mode for your next vegan dinner party, you may be looking for a range of meal ideas to suit your guests. Preparing one or more side dishes, as well as a main, is a great way to ensure that everyone has a variety to choose from. And this vegan patatas bravas recipe will be sure to impress.

Patatas bravas is a dish native to Spain, and it’s one of the most popular classic tapas dishes. Tapas refers to a variety of small dishes that are often shared, or enjoyed as a light meal. Many tapas dishes are meat and cheese-heavy, but patatas bravas recipes are often naturally vegan.

The dish consists of fried potato chunks or wedges served with a spicy tomato sauce. Some recipes also use aioli or mayonnaise-based sauce. This particular recipe, which comes from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club, features instructions on how to make a vegan aioli.

This patatas bravas would be ideal served alongside the recipe club’s Spanish White Wine Lentils. Alternatively, you can use it as a main dish served with garlic bread and a salad. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make it.

Vegan patatas bravas recipe

This classic patatas bravas recipe is easy to make, vegan-friendly, and contains egg-free aioli No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 500-600g floury potatoes (such as King Edwards of Maris Piper), peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes

1 onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1-2 fresh chillies, deseeded and finely diced

400g tin chopped tomatoes

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp sugar or syrup (eg agave or maple)

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

Handful of fresh parsley or chives for decoration Quick aioli 200g vegan mayo

2 cloves garlic, crushed

3/4 tbsp lemon juice

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Pinch of salt Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C/390°F/Gas Mark 6. OR instead of roasting the potatoes you can parboil them for 7 minutes, drain and then fry until crisp and golden (either way works well)

If roasting, place the potatoes on a baking tray with a little oil and salt and pop in the oven for 40 minutes (or until crisp and golden), turning once

While the potatoes are cooking, fry the onion in a small amount of olive oil until soft and golden

Add the chilli and garlic and fry for a further minute

Now stir through the tinned tomatoes, sugar, salt, smoked paprika. Bring to the boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the mixture is thicker and has reduced down

Stir in the vinegar and then taste the sauce, adjusting the seasoning if necessary Quick aioli Stir all of the ingredients together and keep refrigerated until use Assembly Remove the potatoes from the oven, then plate up and layer with the tomato sauce and the aioli. Sprinkle with fresh parsley or chives

This recipe was reposted from Viva!'s Vegan Recipe Club – you can see the original here.