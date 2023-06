We’ve transformed the classic comfort food, mac and cheese, into a healthier vegan version that requires only eight simple ingredients and can be prepared in under 30 minutes. Our vegan avocado mac and cheese recipe is not only easy to make, but also calls for pantry staples like cashews, macaroni noodles, garlic powder, apple cider vinegar, and more that you probably already have on hand.

If you love guacamole, you are going to really love this dish! The avocado adds a creamy texture that elevates the usual vegan mac and cheese to a truly delicious, velvety smooth dish.

Ingredients you’ll need

What to do before you start

To achieve a smooth and creamy texture in this vegan mac and cheese recipe, begin by soaking the cashews for 15 minutes before blending. We recommend doubling the batch of dairy-free cheese sauce to have on hand throughout the week as a delicious salad dressing, or dip for your favorite veggies and chips.

How to make avocado mac and cheese

Fit Foodie Finds Make this nondairy mac and cheese as a main or a side

What to serve with your vegan mac and cheese

This plant-based recipe is an excellent option for dinner when you’re in the mood to enjoy a warm bowl of creamy pasta and switch up your go-to sauce for a lighter, all-natural avocado “cheese” sauce. You can pair this vegan avocado mac and cheese with a variety of plant-based main dishes including:

Substitutions

Replace macaroni elbow noodles with gluten-free pasta

Use ½ cup of silken tofu instead of 1 cup of cashews to make this recipe nut-free

Don’t have nutritional yeast in your pantry? Use your favorite vegan cheese.

Why we love this recipe creator

We love that the recipe creator, Lee Funke, describes the taste of her vegan avocado mac and cheese recipe as “guacamole meets mac and cheese,” but better. We love her recipe blog Fit Foodie Finds for healthier vegan versions of classic comfort food recipes.

8 oz. macaroni elbow noodles

2 avocados medium

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup vegetable broth

Top with red pepper flakes and enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Fit Foodie Finds. You can find the original recipe here.

—

