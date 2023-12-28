Veganuary 2024: The Best New Food Launches In The UK

Veganuary 2024 is finally here! Following the UK’s most vegan Christmas, Veganuary 2024 looks set to be another huge year for the vegan food challenge. After Veganuary 2023 saw more people sign up to a month of plant-based eating than ever before, this year could see more records fall. In its tenth year, Veganuary has become a household name and a global event.

For Veganuary first-timers and seasoned vegans alike, there are a huge number of products released specially this time of year to cater to sky-high demand for plant-based food. This article rounds up our picks of the best Veganuary launches in 2024. We will keep updating this throughout the month with new releases, so keep checking back for the latest launches.

What is Veganuary?

Veganuary is a month-long vegan eating challenge started in 2014 by Jane Land and Matthew Glover.

A recent film told the story of Veganuary’s first decade from a kitchen table in Yorkshire to a worldwide phenomenon inspiring millions to make positive choices with their diets. “It’s given veganism a positive brand makeover,” Evanna Lynch says in the film.

As well as encouraging people to try new foods in its one-month challenge, Veganuary has achieved sustained dietary changes for many. In 2023, a half-year survey found that more than a quarter of new signups had kept up a plant-based diet six months after taking part in Veganuary.

Product launches for Veganuary 2024

Over the years, more and more brands have been getting involved with Veganuary. Memorable vegan food launches have included the Greggs sausage roll in 2019 and Subway’s vegan chicken sub in 2022. Most major chains and brands now have several vegan products and dedicated vegan menus.

Veganism has never been more accessible. In 2024, big names from Pizza Hut to Magnum, are releasing new products as Veganuary specials. Whether you’re looking for milk, honey, pizza, ice cream, pies, drinks, or fish, there is something for everyone this Veganuary. Here are a selection of vegan food launches to try in Veganuary 2024.

M!LK by The Coconut Collab

The Coconut Collab Dairy drinkers can try cruelty-free M!LK in Veganuary 2024

Known for its yogurts and desserts, vegan brand The Coconut Collab is launching a plant-based M!LK™ for Veganuary 2024. The barista-style milk looks, tastes, and behaves like its dairy counterparts – without the cow. For new vegans, try M!LK™ in your hot drinks, cereals, and everything else that you like to use dairy milk in. Available from Ocado now, RRP £2.35.

Pukka’s Vegan No Steak Pie and Slice

Pukka The Vegan No Steak Pie is one of Pukka’s two new launches for Veganuary 2024

Pie-maker Pukka is going big for Veganuary 2024 with two new launches. The No Steak Pie features vegan “steak” pieces, gravy, and diced onion encased in puff pastry. No Steak Pie (RRP £1.99) and No Steak Slice (RRP. £1.95) available at Sainsbury’s from December 29 and Asda from January 1. The No Steak Pie will also be available at Tesco from the January 1.

Beyond Meat Pepperoni at Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Pizza Hut has partnered with Beyond Meat to launch a Veganuary pizza in 2024

For Veganuary 2024, official sponsor Beyond Meat is bringing its Beyond Pepperoni to Pizza Hut. Pizza lovers can enjoy Pizza Hut’s new plant-based pepperoni topping on the Big New Yorker Pizza, Beyond Pepperoni Feast Pizza, and Beyond Pepperoni Melt. Available at Pizza Hut Delivery and arriving at Pizza Hut restaurants from January 8.

Tesco’s Plant Chef range

Tesco The Plant Chef range is new and expanded for Veganuary 2024

Tesco’s Plant Chef range is expanding for Veganuary 2024. In stores and online from January 1, the range features dishes inspired by food from the USA, India, Asia, and Mexico. Chilled items include Sweet Potato Katsu Style Curry and Mexican Inspired Bean Burgers. Frozen items include No-Beef Meatballs and No-Chicken Strips.

Moo Free Bubble Bars

Moo Free Moo Free has released two new chocolate bars for Veganuary 2024

Free-from chocolatiers Moo Free have launched a new range of Bubble Bars just in time for Veganuary. With two flavors to keep both milk and white chocolate lovers happy, you can choose from Moofreesas or Cookie Crunch. Like the rest of the Moo Free range, these are made in the UK using Moo Free’s chocolate using Rainforest Alliance cocoa from certified farmers. Both bars are 35g, £1.20 available from Sainsburys or online from Moo Free.

HAPPIEE!™ Seafood range

HAPPIEE!™ Vegan seafood brand HAPPIEE!™ has released new products for Veganuary 2024

Plant-based brand HAPPIEE!™ has launched a range of plant-based seafood for Veganuary 2024. HAPPIEE!™ is debuting Shrimpiee, Squidiee, and Calamariee plant-based prawn and squid. Sustainable seafood can only mean vegan seafood. HAPPIEE!™’s plant-based seafood is now available at Ocado and Tesco and is launching in Asda stores on January 3 at RSP £3.50.

Higgidy Spinach, Red Pepper and Basil Mini Muffins

Higgidy Two new vegan products from Veganuary 2024’s official co-sponsor

Higgidy has a wide range of plant-based options and has expanded further for Veganuary 2024. Its new Spinach and Red Pepper Mini Vegan Muffins are made using oat milk, basil oil, and butternut squash puree to create a moist muffin texture. Also contains pine nuts and basil. RRP £3.85, available from Ocado, Tesco, Waitrose and Abel & Cole.

Higgidy Sweet Potato Katsu Curry Lattices

Higgidy Little Lattices for a big Veganuary 2024

It’s not one but two Veganuary launches from official Veganuary 2024 sponsor Higgidy. These little lattice bites are butternut squash puff pastry parcels filled with sweet potato and cauliflower. RRP £3.85, available at Waitrose, Ocado and Tesco.

Better Foodie’s Vegan H*ney

Better Foodie Honey lovers won’t have to miss out in Veganuary

Organic food producer Better Foodie is launching a plant-based honey in the UK for Veganuary 2024. In partnership with California-based start-up MeliBio, will be rolling out the award-winning Vegan H*ney across approximately 200 retailers in the UK. Identical to honey on a molecular level, Vegan H*ney is created using a proprietary plant extract blend, emulating the wildflowers required for real bees to create honey.

Sweet Freedom Barista Coffee Syrups

Sweet Freedom Sweeten your plant-based coffees with all-natural syrups from Sweet Freedom

Sweet Freedom’s barista syrups are completely natural, with the sweetness coming from apple and grapes. With no refined sugar or artificial sweeteners, Sweet Freedom’s products are popular amongst health conscious consumers. Available in three flavours – vanilla, caramel, and hazelnut – these barista syrups have won a Great Taste Award. Available online from Sweet Freedom from £3.75.

Crosstown Vegan Doughnuts

Crosstown Crosstown is bringing out three new Veganuary products for 2024

Doughnut lovers are in luck: Crosstown is stepping things up this year with three brand new Veganuary treats. The Pistachio & Rose Doughnut (left) features rose icing over Crosstown’s signature vegan sourdough. It has a pistachio and rose custard filling, and comes topped with pistachio crumble. The Coffee, Cardamom & Coconut Doughnut (top, middle) adds a coffee and cardamom custard to a cocoa dough. It is then dipped in coconut glaze and coated in coconut angel flakes. Finally, the Matcha & Rhubarb Dough Bite (right) – Crosstown’s first vegan matcha flavour – is a mini vegan doughnut with rhubarb and strawberry compote filling. It is topped with a matcha and green tea glaze and strawberry crumble. All three will be available in all Crosstown stores from January 1. Available individually or in special Veganuary boxes of six, 12 or 15 mini.

Papa Johns Vegan BBQ “Chicken” Pizza

Papa Johns Papa Johns has launched a new pizza for Veganuary 2024

For Veganuary 2024, Papa John’s is launching a new limited-edition Vegan BBQ “Chicken” pizza and vegan “chicken” topping to its menu from January 2. The new pizza is topped with vegan “Sheese,” slices of the newly launched plant-based “Chicken” pieces, mushrooms, onions, and a sweet and tangy BBQ drizzle. The vegan “chicken” topping will be available across the Papa Johns menu.

Aldi Plant Menu Ice Creams

Aldi Ice cream cones from Aldi for Veganuary 2024

Budget supermarket Aldi has launched two new vegan ice cream cones for Veganuary 2024. Available in two flavors – Strawberry Cheesecake and Chocolate & Hazelnut – the Cornetto-style ice creams cost £1.99 for a box of four.

Oato’s Oat Milk

Oato Keep the tradition of the milk round alive without the dairy

Oato’s oat milk is delivered around the UK in reusable glass bottles on milk rounds. Made in the UK with 100 percent British Oats and water from the Lake District, they offer Barista Whole and Chocoloato, a chocolate oat milk. Find your local delivery.

Kallø Veggie Thins

Kallø Kallø Veggie Thins use chickpea flour

Crunchy vegan snacking flatbreads made from chickpea flour. These gluten-free crackers have no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. High in fiber and a good source of protein, Kallø’s Veggie Thins are baked not fried and available in three flavors: mixed seeds, beetroot, and rosemary and sea salt. Available from Waitrose, £1.50 RRP.

The Flower Farm Spread

The Flower Farm Spread without palm oil for Veganuary 2024

The Flower Farm is a palm oil free, plant-based spread. Unlike traditional margarines, which can contain up to 50 per cent palm oil, The Flower Farm swaps palm oil for shea butter. This sustainable alternative is extracted from the nuts of the Karité tree, 2 billion of which grow naturally in the African Savannah. Available in Sainsbury’s for £2.95 per 450g tub.

Empie Vegan Chocolate & Vanilla Milk

GoE Wellness A hemp-based vegan milk drink with no artificial additives

Health brand GoE Wellness has launched two new vegan milk drinks for Veganuary 2024. A curated blend of water, hemp seeds (6 percent), rice syrup, and sugar cane, these plant-based milk drinks have no artificial additives.

Wetherspoons Beyond BBQ stack meal

JD Wetherspoon Wetherspoons Beyond BBQ Stack Veganuary Burger

For Veganuary 2024, Wetherspoons has launched a Beyond BBQ stack meal. The burger build consists of an award-winning Beyond Burger, BBQ sauce, onion rings, iceberg lettuce, red onion, and tomato in a plant-based brioche bun. Served with chips and a drink for £7.50 (soft drink) and £8.97 (alcoholic drink).

Magnum Chill Blueberry Cookie

Launching for Veganuary 2024, the newest addition to Magnum’s vegan range features vanilla-biscuit flavored ice cream, blueberry sorbet, and cookie pieces.

Plant Protein Superblend from Myvegan

Myvegan Each serving contains 20 grams of plant protein

Vegan nutrition specialist Myvegan has launched a new Plant Protein Superblend in time for Veganuary 2024. Using upcycled barley and rice protein powder extracted from the otherwise-wasted by-product of the beer industry, this protein superblend contains 20g of plant-based protein per serving. It is available in three flavors – iced coffee, chocolate, and caramel – from Myvegan. Prices start at £2.49 RRP.

Bio&Me Porridge Pots

Bio&Me Vegan and gluten-free porridge pots for cold January mornings

Vegan and gluten-free porridge pots, high in fiber and with no added sugar. With ingredient chosen for your gut biome, Bio&Me porridge pots come in two flavors: Spiced Apple and Nice & Nutty. Available in Tesco and Sainsbury’s, RSP £1.15.

Remedy Energy

Remedy A gut-health drink for Veganuary 2024

The UK’s leading kombucha maker has launched a brand new Energy drink. It has the same level of caffeine as other energy drinks on the market but is powered by natural ingredients green tea, raw green coffee bean extract, and ginseng. Sugar free and with artificial additives, it also contains live cultures, antioxidants, and organic acids to support gut health. Available in WHSmith, RRP £2, and online from Remedy.

Chocomel Plant-Based

Chocomel Chocomel lovers taking part in Veganuary can easily swap in the plant-based version

Made from a blend of cocoa, cashew nut, and pea, Chocomel Plant-Based is a sweet vegan drink that can enjoyed hot or cold. Available from Tesco and Morrisons stores nationwide, RRP £3.20.

Protein Ball Co’s vegan balls

Protein Ball Co. Plant-based protein balls from the Protein Ball Co.

The Protein Ball Co is launching two brand new vegan flavours for Veganuary 2024. The Choc Chip Muffin and Salted Caramel protein + vitamin balls are an on-the-go treat for health-conscious consumers. Available online, RRP £18.99 for a box of 10.

