Finding the perfect comforting dish to warm up these cold January evenings is a priority for many right now – and this vegan apple and coconut dahl recipe could be just what you’re looking for.

Dahl, also spelled as ‘dal’, ‘dhal’, or ‘daal’, is a staple dish in South Asian cuisine, particularly popular in countries like India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. It’s both a dish and a term used for dried, split pulses (legumes), including lentils, peas, and beans. These pulses are often hulled and split, making them quick to cook and easy to digest. Dahl is typically prepared by simmering the chosen legume until it’s soft, and then seasoning it with a variety of spices, herbs, and aromatics.

This particular dahl dish uses apple for a sweet twist on the traditional recipe. The vegan dahl recipe is cooked in coconut milk, alongside red onion, garlic puree, ginger puree, and turmeric. Like most dahl recipes, it’s made from lentils.

Why make dahl?

Dahl is immensely popular all over the world – beloved for its health benefits, as well as its taste. Dahl is considered healthy due to its rich nutritional profile. It is a great source of protein, providing essential amino acids that are vital for muscle building and repair. Dahl is also high in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and helps in maintaining a healthy gut.

Apple and coconut dahl recipe

This dahl recipe is a perfect vegan weeknight meal for the cold winter months No ratings yet Cook Time 45 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 8 people (for a side dish) Ingredients 2 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 red onion, finely diced

1/2 red onion, finely sliced

1 tbsp garlic puree

1 tbsp ginger puree

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1 Jazz apples, grated

300 g red lentils

400 ml coconut milk

Salt

600 ml water

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander seed

1 tsp garam masala Instructions Heat 2 tbsp coconut oil in a large pan over medium-high. Add the diced onion and a pinch of salt and cook for a few minutes until soft and translucent

Add the garlic, ginger and turmeric and cook for another 30 seconds

Add the apple and lentils and stir to coat. Stir in coconut milk and 600ml water and bring to a boil

Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until lentils are completely soft and dal is thick, 35-40 minutes

While the dal is cooking, heat another tablespoon of coconut oil in a frying pan until hot. Add the cumin, coriander seeds and garam masala and cook, stirring constantly, for around 30 seconds to toast. Add the sliced onions to the pan and cook on high heat. Avoid stirring too often, to get plenty of colour on the underside of the onions. Cook for around 3 minutes on high, then remove from the pan and set aside

Divide dal among bowls and top with the fried onions

